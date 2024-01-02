Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

While forecasts are calling for even colder temperatures than Tuesday, the average price of electricity in Estonia on Wednesday is slated to drop significantly, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices for January 3.

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price area stood at €173.56 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, and according to the power exchange's day-ahead prices will fall to €98.97 on Wednesday.

Hourly prices won't peak nearly as high as Tuesday's €483.08 either; electricity will be most expensive on Wednesday between 6-7 p.m. local time, reaching €147.62.

As on Tuesday, the average price of electricity in Finland will match Estonia's on Wednesday at €98.97, however Latvia and Lithuania's respective average prices will still remain lower at €94.04.

The current cold snap in Estonia is expected to last through at least Friday, and forecasts indicate temperatures may drop to as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!