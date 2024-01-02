Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

Power lines at the Narva Power Plant.
Power lines at the Narva Power Plant. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
While forecasts are calling for even colder temperatures than Tuesday, the average price of electricity in Estonia on Wednesday is slated to drop significantly, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices for January 3.

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price area stood at €173.56 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, and according to the power exchange's day-ahead prices will fall to €98.97 on Wednesday.

Hourly prices won't peak nearly as high as Tuesday's €483.08 either; electricity will be most expensive on Wednesday between 6-7 p.m. local time, reaching €147.62.

As on Tuesday, the average price of electricity in Finland will match Estonia's on Wednesday at €98.97, however Latvia and Lithuania's respective average prices will still remain lower at €94.04.

The current cold snap in Estonia is expected to last through at least Friday, and forecasts indicate temperatures may drop to as low as -30 degrees Celsius.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Estonia's average electricity price to plunge nearly 40 percent Wednesday

