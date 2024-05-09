Estlink 2 undersea power link repairs to begin later this month

Site of the Estlink 2 failure and the adjacent Püssi electrical substation.
Site of the Estlink 2 failure and the adjacent Püssi electrical substation. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
Repairs to the Estonian-Finnish undersea power connection Estlink2 on the Estonian coast near Aseri will begin on a larger scale in the second half of May. According to Estonian transmission system operator (TSO) Elering, the aim is still to get Estlink 2 back online by the end of August.

Estlink 2 was shut down by a malfunction in late January, and the precise location of the fault was identified by the end of February with the help of various technical techniques. Throughout spring, Elering has been preparing for the restoration of the Estonian-Finnish electricity connection, creating the necessary conditions for launching repairs on the Northern Estonian coast.

"We've been working on redesigning the problematic section of cable, analyzing geological conditions, and preparing and obtaining the necessary technical tools and permits," said Reigo Kebja, board member and head of asset management at Elering. "Various partners from Estonia and abroad have been involved in the planning of this large-scale and technically complex repair project."

According to Kebja, Elering's goal is to make the next cut in the undersea cable as soon as possible to determine the length of the section of cable to be replaced as well as ensure that the remainder of the undersea cable is in order.

"This will require extensive preparatory work on the coast and in the shallow sea, including the construction of temporary roads, the installation of a temporary dam and crane, the opening of the trench- as well as the construction of a testing and repair platform," the board member described.

"This also includes the goal of building a 50-meter-long dry basin for repairs in the coastal sea," he continued. "Replacement cable logistics present a significant challenge in a shallow sea area. The goal is to restore power as quickly as possible."

Prior to its failure this January, the Estlink 2 undersea power link had demonstrated exemplary reliability. In 2022, Estlink 2 was operational for 99.33 percent of the year's hours. Last year, its operational hours dipped to 96.32 percent due to an increase in the share of planned disruptions.

The 650-megawatt Estlink 2 has been available on the market for ten years.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

