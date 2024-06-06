Experts: Weather, Estlink 2 issue behind costly Estonian electricity

News
Electricity (illustrative).
Electricity (illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

While electricity prices are generally lower in the summer, this year the expected price fall has not materialized.

This is, experts say, the result of a fault leading to the Estlink 2 submarine cable having been out of action since early on this year, plus also the recent calm winds, which mean turbines in the region are not working much of the time.

If the wind picks up, electricity should become cheaper, though even then Estonia will not escape high peak prices, the experts say.

Einari Kisel, supervisory board member at state-owned generator Eesti Energia, told ERR that there are several factors contributing to the current high price of electricity.

Kisel said: "First, if we look at the weather, there isn't much wind, so wind farms are not generating much."

"Taking into consideration that Finland's cheaper electricity is mainly based on wind power, and that this price largely is passed over to Estonia, the current lack of wind means more expensive generation sources, primarily natural gas, are being utilized instead," Kisel went on.

Nevertheless, electricity prices in Finland are currently significantly cheaper than those seen in Estonia.

On Wednesday this week, the average price on the Nordpool market stood at €114.02 per MWh in Estonia, more than five times the rate seen in Finland, at €22.45 per Mwh.

Kisel noted that last year, Estlink 2 was fully operational, allowing for more electricity to be imported to Estonia and from Finland.

Currently and as a result of the Estlink 2 failure, not as much electricity is arriving from Finland and the other Nordic countries, as noted, at a time of low wind speeds.

"Both Lithuanian and Estonian wind turbines are not producing sufficient volumes, and since the electricity [currently in use] is mainly produced from natural gas generation in Lithuania, it is this which is setting the price," X went on.

Kalvi Nõu, head of energy trading at Alexela, also highlighted the poor wind conditions in recent weeks twinned with the outage of the Estlink 2 connection between Estonia and Finland.

"Ongoing maintenance work also significantly affects the peak prices during the day," he said.

Nõu noted that, for instance, transmission capacities between Sweden and Finland are limited until June 23, while maintenance on the Olkiluoto 1 nuclear reactor will continue to June 16.

Additionally, one block of the Eesti Elektrijaam in Auvere, Ida-Viru County, is undergoing maintenance for the next month, further curbing supply.

As for the much lower prices seen in Finland, Nõu said: "Finland's electricity price is lower compared with Estonia's primarily on days with fair wind conditions in Finland."

"We are also likely to see lower prices in Finland after the completion of major maintenance works there. The availability of nuclear and wind energy also helps keep Finnish electricity prices low."

Earlier, Armen Kasparov, director of energy trading and portfolio management at Eesti Energia, had predicted in mid-May that although electricity prices usually fall in the summer, this year, prices in the Baltics could drop even more than expected, due to record-high renewable energy production, stable consumption, and steady hydroelectric inflows from the Nordic countries.

Kisel said inaccuracy of this forecast just a couple of weeks later is the result of the lack of wind energy. If conditions become windier, prices should start to fall, meaning the current high prices might not persist for the entire summer.

He said: "If we consider that in recent years, all the Baltic states have added renewable energy capacities, this should significantly reduce electricity prices, especially in summer when there is wind as well as sunshine," referring to the use of solar-generated electricity.

Nõu added that the greatest likelihood of low or negative prices in the Baltic states appears on summer weekends and at times when wind conditions are better than average, in addition to sunlight conditions.

The Alexela spokesperson said: "Despite that, we will not avoid the high peak prices in Estonia. To balance out prices, the electricity system needs significantly more flexible generation, but which is currently insufficient in Estonia."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:37

Minister: Closer look revealed hundreds of millions in state budget surplus

15:21

Curator: High interest in Baltic exhibition in Tokyo positively surprising

14:55

Third Hiiumaa Literature Festival focuses on art

14:55

Foreign ministry to cut foreign aid by €2.86 million

14:20

Urmas Paet and Martin Helme present very different views on EU's green transition

13:59

Kristina Kallas reconsiders candidacy for Eesti 200 leader

13:51

Gallery: First Tartu Dance Festival field rehearsal held in the rain

13:36

Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

13:25

Supreme Court to review legality of pandemic restrictions

12:48

Statistics: Nearly 10,000 job vacancies in Estonia in first quarter

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.06

Emergency services put out oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn

07:05

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

05.06

Estonia preparing broad cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia

05.06

Estonian strawberries ripening earlier this year, at last summer's prices

07:35

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

05.06

Izmailova: Eesti 200 board, faction only formalize decisions made elsewhere

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo