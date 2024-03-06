X

Estonia joins US' Minerals Security Partnership initiative

News
VGK mine.
VGK mine. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR
News

Estonia has joined the U.S.-founded Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) initiative to develop its network and bring new industries to Estonia in the future.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said membership contributes to improved international cooperation on the security of the supply of critical raw materials.

"Estonia houses Europe's largest processing plant for rare earth elements, which is why being a member of the MSP and contributing to the development of the sector is very important for Estonia," said Jüri Seilenthal, the MFA's director general of the Department for External Economic Policy and International Economic Organisations.

Ongoing conflicts and confrontations around the world show Estonia needs to reduce its dependence on others and expand its access to critical raw materials, he added.

Additionally, Estonia's "very valuable experience" with processing rare earth elements puts it in a "unique position" in the supply chain, said Ene Jürjens, director general of the Natural Resources Department at the Climate Ministry.

"It benefits us to be a partner in the field of critical raw materials and green technologies, as this allows us a better exchange of information and an improved investment network, and in the future, we hope to bring new industries to Estonia." 

The partnership was launched by the United States, whose support ensured Estonia's membership. Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are also members. The European Commission is a separate member of the MSP. 

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said joining the MSP is important for economic and security policy as it allows for development and investment.

"In turn, stronger economic ties with Allies help reinforce Estonia's security," he said.

This week an Estonian delegation attended the MSP steering committee in Toronto. The city held the world's biggest mineral exploration and mining convention PDAC 2024 between March 3-6.

A seminar on Estonia's critical minerals was also held which discussed the processing of rare earth elements, strategic minerals, reprocessing ash hills, and mining industry innovation.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

