Sirgala training area expands at expense of closed Viivikonna oil shale quarry

News
Viivikonna oil shale quarry.
Open gallery
27 photos
News

At the expense of the closed areas of the Viivikonna oil shale quarry, the Sirgala training area of the Defense Forces will be three times larger. As a result, the Defense Forces will have better opportunities to conduct live-fire exercises.

Oil shale mining in Viivikonna in northeastern Estonia (Narva region) began before the Second World War, at a time when the world price of oil shale was rising. The quarry is now closed and the oil shale mining channels have been filled with water since last fall.

"The water is rising. We stopped pumping and removed the last pumps last year. Today, the water has already risen to 26 meters, or the height of a four-story building. We expect it to rise another 4-5 meters to about 30 meters within a year and a half," Andres Vainola, chair of the board of Enefit Power, said.

The Viivikonna mining area has been handed over to the Ministry of Defense, and the Sirgala training area, also built on the former quarry site, will be further expanded there.

Viivikonna oil shale quarry (purple) and Sirgala training area. Source: Risto Paenurm

"Ida-Viru County currently lacks maneuvering facilities for large scale shooting, once we develop the training area, we will be able to do so there," Elari Kalmaru, portfolio manager for training areas at the Center for Defense Investments, said.

While the curves that appear in the career field are a sight to behold, they are more of a distraction for the defense forces.

"All our activities have to be carried out on the plateaus between the channels," Kalmaru said.

The boundaries of the expanded training area will be marked by the end of next year.

Access to the Viivikonna mining area is open to the public. However, it is important to keep one's eyes open, because in addition to the Sirgala training area of the Defense Forces, the Narva oil shale quarry is located nearby. Oil shale will be mined there for another 10 years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:23

Government approves changes to land tax

12:42

Michal: As traffic surveillance becomes automatic, fundamental rights must to be protected

10:33

Sirgala training area expands at expense of closed Viivikonna oil shale quarry

09:53

Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

09:20

Warmer air and no rain this weekend

10.05

ICDS chief: Russia has no chance of taking Kharkiv right now

10.05

Minister welcomes Estonian resident returning from seized ship

10.05

Court finds Allan Hantsom guilty of spying against Estonia

10.05

Madise: Estonian pupils' rights not violated by foreign-language classmates

10.05

All Euro 2024 matches to be shown live in Estonia on ERR channels and TV3

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.05

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

09:53

Strongest solar storm in 20 years hits Earth

10.05

Inconsistent regulations behind large numbers of non-Estonian speaking taxi drivers

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10.05

New version of car tax: registration fee extended but rates reduced

08.05

Estonian police back removal of Soviet-era monuments from public space

10.05

Madise: Estonian pupils' rights not violated by foreign-language classmates

10.05

Court finds Allan Hantsom guilty of spying against Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo