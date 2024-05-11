Sirgala training area expands at expense of closed Viivikonna oil shale quarry

At the expense of the closed areas of the Viivikonna oil shale quarry, the Sirgala training area of the Defense Forces will be three times larger. As a result, the Defense Forces will have better opportunities to conduct live-fire exercises.

Oil shale mining in Viivikonna in northeastern Estonia (Narva region) began before the Second World War, at a time when the world price of oil shale was rising. The quarry is now closed and the oil shale mining channels have been filled with water since last fall.

"The water is rising. We stopped pumping and removed the last pumps last year. Today, the water has already risen to 26 meters, or the height of a four-story building. We expect it to rise another 4-5 meters to about 30 meters within a year and a half," Andres Vainola, chair of the board of Enefit Power, said.

The Viivikonna mining area has been handed over to the Ministry of Defense, and the Sirgala training area, also built on the former quarry site, will be further expanded there.

Viivikonna oil shale quarry (purple) and Sirgala training area. Source: Risto Paenurm

"Ida-Viru County currently lacks maneuvering facilities for large scale shooting, once we develop the training area, we will be able to do so there," Elari Kalmaru, portfolio manager for training areas at the Center for Defense Investments, said.

While the curves that appear in the career field are a sight to behold, they are more of a distraction for the defense forces.

"All our activities have to be carried out on the plateaus between the channels," Kalmaru said.

The boundaries of the expanded training area will be marked by the end of next year.

Access to the Viivikonna mining area is open to the public. However, it is important to keep one's eyes open, because in addition to the Sirgala training area of the Defense Forces, the Narva oil shale quarry is located nearby. Oil shale will be mined there for another 10 years.

