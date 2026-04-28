Gallery: Wind topples Kukruse flagpole, Estonian flag still flying at Püssi

A weekend storm brought down a flagpole on Kukruse Hill, one of Ida-Viru County's prominent ash hills, but in nearby Püssi, the Estonian flag is still flying.

On Kukruse Hill, the damaged pole, installed last fall in a joint effort between Kohtla-Järve and Jõhvi Municipality, lost its mounting and was knocked over by this weekend's strong winds.

It remains unclear what will become of the hilltop flagpole installation.

By contrast, the blue, black and white Estonian flag remains flying over Püssi Hill, some 30 kilometers to the west. First raised in 2018, it is believed to have been installed there through private initiative.

The Püssi flag later inspired Henri Kaselo, then mayor of Kohtla-Järve, to propose installing an Estonian flag on Kukruse Hill as well.

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