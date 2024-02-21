X

Metaprint getting new CEO, broadening output

Metaprint factory interior.
Metaprint factory interior. Source: ERR
An Estonian firm which became embroiled in controversy last fall after media reports found its products were still being exported to Russia by a logistics firm part-owned by the prime minister's spouse is to acquire a new managing director.

Metaprint makes aerosol cans and, while these are subject to sanctions, the company found a workaround by having them transported to Russia as components for reassembly once arrived.

Metaprint itself says it is building new production capacity in Estonia and in other European countries, and has boosted its board by one person as a result.

That individual, Artjom Sokolov, will become the group's CEO.

According to business register (Äriregister) data, Sokolov had already joined Metaprint's board as of Monday.

He is a former corporate banking area manager and board member at major bank SEB Eesti.

Metaprint majority owner Martti Lemendik told ERR that the firm, alongside its sister company based in the Netherlands, is growing, hence the need to establish new production capacities both in Estonia and in Western Europe.

"For this reason, we brought in an individual who had experience to the of large international companies on to the management board, as CEO of the group. As majority owner and board chair, I can myself now focus even more on strategic growth issues and global innovation," Lemendik said.

Dubbed the "Eastern transport scandal" in the Estonian media, controversy broke in late August last year after it was revealed that Metaprint shipments were facilitated via truck by Stark Logistics, a company which Arvo Hallik, the prime minister's husband, was revealed to have nearly a quarter stake in.

Stark Logistics and Metaprint's business interests in Russia were still ongoing over 18 months after the invasion of Ukraine had begun and despite regular exhortations from the prime minister that Estonian firms cease all and any dealings with Russia.

In the wake of the controversy, Hallik sold his Stark Logistics shares back to the firm.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Andrew Whyte

