Raine Pajo leaves Eesti Energia management board

Raine Pajo is to leave the board of state-owned energy giant Eesti Energia, but will continue on the supervisory board and audit committee of Enefit Green, an Eesti Energia subsidiary.

The move comes as part of a restructuring aimed at achieving economies of scale and as announced by Eesti Energia's board chair, Andrus Durejko.

Eesti Energia's board structure is due to change from April, and one of the changes will see a new board member being made head of business development and IT.

The recruitment process for this post is reportedly underway.

Eesti Energia board chair Andrus Durejko said: "IT provides a significant competitive advantage in the energy sector, hence why I consider it necessary that the head of IT and business development is also a board member."

As with Eesti Energia's Enefit Green, where renewable development and operation is under the one roof, so to with Enefit Power, another subsidiary, in future, with regard to large-scale energy, Durejko went on. This will lead to greater efficiency and profitability, he added.

Raine Pajo, will leave his position as board member but will remain as a member both of the supervisory board and the audit committee of Enefit Green

From April, all responsibilities related to large-scale energy, including the operation and development of managed electricity production, oil shale plants and quarries and mines, as well as the development of the chemical industry, will be transferred to Enefit Power.

Enefit Power is headed up by Eesti Energia board chair Andres Vainola.

Raine Pajo was the only board member to have continued from the previous regime headed by Hando Sutter, who stepped down last year.

Pajo has sat on Eesti Energia's board since 2006.

Eesti Energia's management board is responsible for executive management of the group and consists of six members elected by the independent supervisory board.

In addition to Pajo and board chair Durejko, current board members are Kelli Toss-Kaasik, Marlen Tamm, Kristjan Kuhi and Andres Vainola, who will be joined by the yet-to-be-name head of business development and IT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!