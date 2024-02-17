Head of Eesti Energia recommends mining phosphorite

Durejko, a representative of Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), said at the launch of the TalTech online portal Trialogue, "Humanity cannot do without this mineral resource; so the question for us is whether we must accept it and decide whether it is preferable to mine it elsewhere or create value from it in Estonia in an environmentally responsible manner."

Durejko pushed for a more scientific approach, citing the difficult topic of phosphorus in Estonia as an example. He emphasized the importance of knowledge-based debates about mineral resources.

"When I look at the decision makers today, there is a lot of excitement and emotion, but I would like to see more analysis, for example, what form of energy is ideal for Estonia. What are the reasonable choices we have today in our climatic and regional context? Durejko said.

He said that if you look at the big picture and the discussions today, there is a very faith-based and lobbying approach to technology. All technologies are important, all have their place, but it is the scientists who have an unbiased opinion, said the head of Eesti Energia.

In our Earth's crust, black shale is positioned directly on top of phosphorite, which is why they are often explored together. Source: Geological Survey/Baranov

Phosphorite is considered a strategic resource of critical importance and the largest deposits of phosphorite in the EU are located in Estonia.

Phosphorite has so far attracted interest due to its phosphorus content, which is used to produce fertilizers. However, phosphorite also contains a significant quantities of rare-earth elements, such as cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which makes phosphorite a potential raw material for rare-earth elements.

Rare-earth elements are essential components in the production of semiconductors, liquid-crystal displays (LCDs), and LED lamps, as well as in energy management, including the production of wind turbines and electric vehicles.

Phosphorite. Source: Postimees/Scanpix

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) has launched Trialogue (Estonian: Trialoog), an online platform that aims to bring together businesses, the public sector and researchers to promote innovation and knowledge in Estonia. The portal is funded by the TalTech and has its own editorial team responsible for content creation.

During his presentation, TalTech researcher Jarek Kurnitski said that Estonia's small population could be an advantage because it promotes communication, cooperation and the implementation of ideas. Kurnitski said that in times of economic crisis, it is important to develop a new economic model that requires a knowledge-based approach and fair cooperation between researchers, the private sector and the public sector to apply knowledge in society.

Maive Rute, a senior European Commission official and TalTech Council member, said the Trialogue platform could further highlight issues like renewable energy, bio-resources and the circular economy.

