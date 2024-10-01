X!

Phosphorite test drilling goes ahead in Lääne-Viru County

Test boring for phosphate rock at Aru-Lõuna.
Test drilling for phosphorite in Lääne-Viru County is underway, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The test drills are going ahead at the Aru-Lõuna limestone quarry near Kunda, Lääne-Viru County, and have been commissioned by the Estonian Geological Survey (Eesti geoloogiateenistus).

Around 25 tonnes of phosphorite – a sedimentary which contains high amounts of phosphate minerals – is planned to be quarried and tested.

The drilling will reach depths of around 30 meters and aims to clarify the value of the mineral resources and reveal the layering of minerals found in the Toolse deposit.

Lauri Joosu, project manager with the Geological Survey told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The purpose of these tests is to assess the enrichment of phosphorite and the production of phosphoric acid."

"It is also vital to explore how rare earth elements, which are also present in phosphorite, might be separated during this process," Joosu added.

The first of three planned test holes has already been drilled.

Johannes Vind, senior geologist at the Geological Survey, said the phosphorite layer, where phosphate is more abundant, is about two meters thick and lies below a less concentrated layer of phosphorite of about one meter in thickness, which is not of industrial interest.

Additional bore holes will be sunk in October to monitor groundwater conditions, and plans are in place to drill seven more, larger holes with a diameter of about 1.2 meters, the month after that.

Hardi Aosaar, project geologist at engineering firm Steiger said the machinery used was "standard" and "widely used in construction across Estonia" – simply being used for mineral extraction in this case.

Graptolite argillite, which contains uranium and vanadium, and glauconitic sandstone, which contains potassium, are other minerals to be extracted, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Local residents however told "Aktuaalne kaamera" they were not thrilled about the prospect of the phosphorite exploration.

One, Merike, said it was "definitely negative," and if they were to drill any deeper, there is a danger of the groundwater being compromised.

Hurme noted that Estonia has been here – in the sense of looking at phosphorite extraction – before, back when the country was under Soviet occupation.

A third, Vladimir, said he had seen the negative effects phosphorite extraction has on the environment and water table, having been born in Maardu.

"The natural balance was severely disrupted," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The test drilling results are expected to be clear by the end of next year.

In the late 1980s, protests against planned phosphate strip mining in Estonia formed one of the early components of the singing revolution, the movement which culminated in Estonian independence.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' Rene Kundla.

