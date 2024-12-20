X!

Over 28 tonnes of phosphorite extracted in Lääne-Viru County test drill

Phosphorite drilling finishes at the Aru-Lõuna quarry in Lääne-Viru County.
On Thursday, the last tons of phosphorite designated for research were extracted from the Aru-Lõuna quarry in Lääne-Viru County, "Aktuaalne Kaamera" reported.

The Estonian government is to decide based on these test results whether the region's mineral resources are valuable enough to warrant continued research.

In just over a month, 28.6 tons of phosphorite were extracted from seven boreholes at the Aru-Lõuna limestone quarry.

Initial lab tests by the Estonian Geological Service (Eesti geoloogiateenistus) indicated a "satisfactory" phosphorus content.

Johannes Vind, senior geologist with the service, said: "We conducted initial tests on samples from the first borehole to understand the content and uniformity of the sample."

"The average phosphorus oxide content is 12 percent. We expected an average of 9 to 12 percent," he continued.

"These results are preliminary, but based on this early information, it's consistent with expectations and promising," Vind added.

In addition to phosphorite, glauconitic sandstone containing potassium and graptolite argillite containing uranium and vanadium were also extracted for study.

The timeline for the industrial processing of these resources remains uncertain, with negotiations ongoing with four companies, three of which will ultimately be selected.

Erki Peegel, an adviser with the geological service, said: "We are in the final stages of negotiations with the main lab, discussing technical details like payment terms. It's crucial for us to ensure transparency of results, though full disclosure is not standard for international labs.

"We aim to make all key findings public," Peegel added.

The study area included seven large and six small boreholes, most of which will be closed, with only three remaining open to collect groundwater data.

Phosphorite is a non-detrital sedimentary rock that contains high amounts of phosphate minerals. Its main applications are in fertilizers, animal feed, and industrial chemicals.

During the Soviet occupation of Estonia, environmental protests halted the planned phosphate strip mining in the east of the country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Rene Kundla.

