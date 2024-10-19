X!

Plans in motion to bring 25 tonnes of phosphorite to surface at Aru-Lõuna quarry

Phosphate research at the Arbavere Research Center.
Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
The exploratory drilling for phosphorite in Estonia has reached the stage where preparations are now being made to bring 25 tonnes to the surface at the Aru-Lõuna quarry near Kundla, Lääne-Viru County.

The studies aim to show where phosphorite can be found in Estonia and whether it makes sense to exploit the mineral resources associated with its extraction.

Test drilling for phosphorite at the Aru-Lõuna quarry in Lääne-Viru County went ahead in late September and early October as the prelude to larger-scale exploration of the area. The drill cores were taken to the Arbavere Research Center for analysis.

"These small boreholes helped to avoid the unexpected situation of having a lot in one place and sand without anything in another. And we have confidence that we can get a decent amount of phosphorite from each large diameter hole," said Johannes Vind, senior geologist at the Estonian Geological Survey.

The plan is to bring around 25 tonnes of phosphorite to the surface from the Toolse deposit in November. To this end, seven exploration holes with a diameter of 1.2 metres will be drilled.

"It is important for us to get a representative sample from several boreholes, which we will mix to so that the material we have will be as similar as possible for each parallel technological test. And that this test material comes from the mining area being modelled, not from some other location," explained Vind.

In May, when visiting Lääne-Viru Coounty as Minister of Climate, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Estonia cannot limit itself to simply digging holes, but that the refining of mineral resources must also remain in Estonia.

Current Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) said that decisions about refining could only be taken after studies have been carried out.

"It is in Estonia's interest that the refining of such materials takes place in Estonia to the maximum extent possible. The studies and research that will be carried out by the Geological Survey, as well as in the next stages of the process, will give us the answers regarding the extent to which it can be refined in Estonia. On the basis of these studies, we will be able to take the next decisions," Alender said.

The Geological Survey of Estonian is due to present the results of the studies to the government by the end of next year.

