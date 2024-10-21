X!

President, prime minister not attending COP29 summit in Baku

News
News

President Alar Karis and Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) are not to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Estonia will be represented by Climate Minister Yoko Alender (Reform) instead.

President's Office spokesperson Mariann Sudakov said: "President Karis will not participate in the COP29 climate change conference. Estonia will be represented at COP by Climate Minister Yoko Alender."

She added why Minister Alender is the right person to lead Estonia's climate negotiations.

"She is precisely the right person to lead Estonia's climate negotiations, where global climate goals and the necessary actions to achieve them are to be agreed upon, as it is the climate minister who takes the lead in Estonia's climate policy, and is qualified to make commitments and promises on behalf of our state."

The prime minister's spokesperson, Rasmus Ruuda, confirmed the government's representation at the event, saying: "The government is being represented at COP by the climate minister."

Other officials and also a business delegation will also be representing Estonia in Baku.

Neither the head of state nor the head of government, nor their spokespersons, would be drawn on whether the presence of either Russian leader Vladimir Putin or Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko in Baku influenced their decision.

Their attendance in Baku has not yet been officially confirmed, but at last year's COP28 summit in Dubai, then-prime minister Kaja Kallas faced heavy criticism after appearing in a group photograph in which Lukashenko also appeared.

Kristen Michal was climate minister at the time and was also in Dubai for COP28.

This time around in Baku, Estonia will not be taking part in the heads of state meeting at COP, due to the head of state not being present

Estonia's delegation is to focus on climate negotiations.

Marina Bantšenko, advisor at the ministry's foreign relations department, outlined the primary goal of COP29 by saying: "The main goal of this year's COP is to agree on a new international climate financing target, which will take effect starting in 2026."

She added: "The new target is a logical continuation of the goal agreed on in 2009, which allocates US$100 billion annually to help developing countries adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change until 2025."

COP29's primary stated aims include to accelerate the equitable phase-out of fossil fuels to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner, and tp transition to renewable energy, as well as to invest in financial flows relating to climate.

Estonia has been voluntarily contributing to climate funding since acceding to the Paris Agreement, and has increased its contributions over the years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:03

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

10:55

Meeri-Marita Paas takes archery silver in Mexico

10:25

Producer price index falls 0.5 percent on year

09:54

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09:36

More frequent banking service disruptions likely due to cyberattacks

09:32

President, prime minister not attending COP29 summit in Baku

08:58

State plans to slow down postal delivery speeds

08:06

Kristin Tattar joint second in North Carolina season-closer

07:53

Monday to be cloudier, with light showers in many places

20.10

Estonia's Ott Tänak wins Central European Rally, taking title fight to Japan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.10

Video: Chimney demolition on Tartu's Turu tänav on Saturday

19.10

Mobility expert: Tallinn public transport may have less users after reforms

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

20.10

Estonia to establish 1,000-strong crisis unit to curb migration attacks

20.10

Estonia's PPA to trial floating border infrastructure

19.10

Estonian Defense Forces upgrade vehicle fleet

20.10

ERR in Moldova: Russia has tried to influence elections, EU referendum

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo