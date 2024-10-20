Local council chair dissatisfied with Alutaguse National Park expansion plans

Alutaguse Municipal Council chair Marek Kullamägi says that with the expansion decision recently signed by the climate minister, the state has broken a promise made when Alutaguse National Park was first established that it would not be expanded.

"When plans for the national park were first introduced, the municipality was promised that it wouldn't expand following its creation," Kullamägi recalled, speaking to the Russian-language edition of ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" news broadcast.

"But now, six years after it was established, the state has, without consulting with the people and the municipality, begun expanding the national park," he continued, referring to the decision signed by Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) in Iisaku on Thursday.

"Funds were only just allocated from the Just Transition Fund (JTF) for tourism development on the northern shore of Lake Peipus, but now the state wants to start restricting activity there," the local council chair noted. "Even if they say right now that expanding the park won't limit tourism development, I believe that a few years from now, they'll find some law or regulation prohibiting it. I don't think our municipal council will approve the national park expansion plan, because, as experience has shown, you give the state an inch and they'll take a mile."

Kullamägi has mixed feelings about the already existing national park.

"It was created moreso with tourists in mind, I suppose, because our people would go and admire the local nature even before the park was established," he noted. "Yes, two or three recreational areas have been spruced up and information boards bearing the name 'Alutaguse National Park' have appeared in recent years, but that's it."

Map of Alutaguse National Park, with current park territory marked in red, territory under protection marked in teal and planned expansions marked in green. Source: Environmental Board

Kullamägi, who has chaired the Center Party's Ida-Viru County chapter as well as run in Riigikogu elections as a member of Eesti 200, said that based on his experience, Estonia's current political parties don't care about how Ida-Viru County is doing.

"Unfortunately, trust in the state as a partner is fading both in Alutaguse and in Ida-Viru County as a whole," he emphasized. "Because both the green transition in general and now the expansion of Alutaguse National Park specifically have further distanced Ida-Viru County from the state. For the state, Ida-Viru residents are like Indigenous folks they want to buy off with glass beads."

Industries that have provided jobs for thousands of people are being replaced with businesses that will only employ hundreds, the local leader said, calling it a silent deportation.

"Sadly, in Ida-Viru County, everything is being protected but the local people," he added.

"I've spoken with all the parties represented in the Riigikogu, and I haven't seen a single one that cares about the future of Ida-Viru County," Kullamägi stressed. "Not even the opinions of the Ida-Viru County Association of Local Governments interest the government. We've been left with a choice – either we found a new party or we remain living like this. Ida-Viru folks are split up between various parties, and there is no unified force advocating for the region."

Located in Northeastern Estonia, Alutaguse National Park was first established in 2018, encompassing an area of 44,331 hectares.

The country's youngest national park is slated to be expanded by around 7,400 hectares of land already under protection as permanent habitats, and over 17,000 hectares of natural landscapes largely located on state land. The planned expansion involves 24 hectares of private land; the rest is state-owned land.

Of the 17,430 hectares not currently under protection, 15,390 are located in Alutaguse Municipality, 1,805 in Lüganuse Municipality, 15 in Mustvee Municipality and 220 in Vinni Municipality.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!