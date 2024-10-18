Estonia's Alutaguse National Park to rival Lahemaa for size

The Ministry of Climate is proposing to expand Estonia's youngest Alutaguse National Park, located in Ida-Viru County, by more than a third of its current size.

On Thursday, Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) signed a decision in Iisaku to initiate an expansion of Alutaguse National Park. According to the minister, the areas of the national park, established six years ago, will become more coherent as a result of the expansion.

"When the national park was first created, it was made up of different areas and was fragmented. Now, after extensive research on nature conservation and consultations with local communities, a way has been found to protect the park in a more comprehensive manner," said the minister.

Currently, Alutaguse National Park covers over 44,000 hectares. After the expansion, the park will encompass nearly 70,000 hectares, bringing it to almost the same size as Estonia's largest national park, Lahemaa.

"We need to expand Alutaguse National Park to ensure comprehensive protection for this unique ecosystem, which is not only significant in Estonia but also across Europe. It provides a habitat for many rare species, such as the flying squirrel, black stork, boreal owl and osprey. In addition, the forests and wetlands here are invaluable," Alender explained.

The Ministry of Climate aims to complete the expansion process by late spring or early summer next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!