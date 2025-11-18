Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

Energy and Environment Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) was selected to represent the European Union in talks at the ongoing COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.

This is a first for Estonia, joined by Germany in representing the bloc at the highest-level international climate forum.

"The fact that we have been entrusted for the first time with the role of negotiator is a recognition for Estonia. We have defended our interests in the European Union in a constructive manner and have always been substantial negotiators. A just transition is as important and pressing an issue globally as it is in Estonia – at what pace it is feasible to switch to clean energy, how to develop new innovative and environmentally friendly technologies, how to ensure sufficient funding and training. And to do all of this in a way that people see and feel that the shift to a clean economy makes their lives better," Sutt said via a press release.

He was selected together with German minister Carsten Schneider, to represent the EU on just transition negotiations, being addressed as a separate topic.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) 30 summit answers to questions about how to curb climate change globally in the most effective way, as well as ways to build a system for adapting to climate change and to further develop the structure of climate finance.

The summit is in week two already, having started November 11; technical negotiations at expert level took place in week one, with the more substantive agreements expected this week, following the arrival of climate and environment ministers in Belém.

Katre Kets, Estonia's representative in the negotiations, said: "The Paris Climate Agreement set us on the right path in the climate field ten years ago. Thanks to the agreement, we have been able to reduce the projected global warming by the end of the century from 3.7 degrees to 2.7. This is a good start, but now the whole world needs to pick up the pace. Estonia and the European Union as a whole are good role models and pace-setters. The discussions are substantial, but reaching a common agreement with all the countries of the world is naturally a challenge."

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) directly affects EU climate policies. The Paris Agreement was agreed at the UN level first, with the EU adopting its Climate Regulation to implement the agreement.

COP30 officially ends on Friday, but in practice talks can overrun. This happened at last year's summit in Baku, for instance, when negotiations ended 36 hours after the planned conclusion.

In Estonia, Just Transition Fund support is targeted at Ida-Viru County, as the region moves away from its traditional industry staple, the oil shale sector.

