X!

Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

News
Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) at the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil.
Minister of Energy and the Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) at the COP30 summit in Belem, Brazil. Source: Ministry of Climate
News

Energy and Environment Minister Andres Sutt (Reform) was selected to represent the European Union in talks at the ongoing COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil.

This is a first for Estonia, joined by Germany in representing the bloc at the highest-level international climate forum.

"The fact that we have been entrusted for the first time with the role of negotiator is a recognition for Estonia. We have defended our interests in the European Union in a constructive manner and have always been substantial negotiators. A just transition is as important and pressing an issue globally as it is in Estonia – at what pace it is feasible to switch to clean energy, how to develop new innovative and environmentally friendly technologies, how to ensure sufficient funding and training. And to do all of this in a way that people see and feel that the shift to a clean economy makes their lives better," Sutt said via a press release.

He was selected together with German minister Carsten Schneider, to represent the EU on just transition negotiations, being addressed as a separate topic.
The Conference of the Parties (COP) 30 summit answers to questions about how to curb climate change globally in the most effective way, as well as ways to build a system for adapting to climate change and to further develop the structure of climate finance.

The summit is in week two already, having started November 11; technical negotiations at expert level took place in week one, with the more substantive agreements expected this week, following the arrival of climate and environment ministers in Belém.

Katre Kets, Estonia's representative in the negotiations, said: "The Paris Climate Agreement set us on the right path in the climate field ten years ago. Thanks to the agreement, we have been able to reduce the projected global warming by the end of the century from 3.7 degrees to 2.7. This is a good start, but now the whole world needs to pick up the pace. Estonia and the European Union as a whole are good role models and pace-setters. The discussions are substantial, but reaching a common agreement with all the countries of the world is naturally a challenge."

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) directly affects EU climate policies. The Paris Agreement was agreed at the UN level first, with the EU adopting its Climate Regulation to implement the agreement.
COP30 officially ends on Friday, but in practice talks can overrun. This happened at last year's summit in Baku, for instance, when negotiations ended 36 hours after the planned conclusion.

In Estonia, Just Transition Fund support is targeted at Ida-Viru County, as the region moves away from its traditional industry staple, the oil shale sector.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:02

ERR in Ukraine: Up close with Ukraine's counter-drone air defense teams

17:12

Estonian energy minister representing whole EU at COP30 talks

15:57

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

15:44

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus retires at 22

15:26

Siim Kallas: No democracy when parties bossed around by major donors

15:01

Education ministry after VAT exemption for private hobby schools and camps

14:39

El Greco paintings arrive in Tallinn for Niguliste Museum exhibition

13:58

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: We cannot outsource our future

13:24

Finnish FM Elina Valtonen: Corruption scandal will not affect Finland's aid to Ukraine

12:47

President: Estonia can act as a connection between Kazakhstan and the EU

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

17.11

Hollywood action movie filmed in Estonia hits theaters this week

17.11

Estonian stores constantly introducing new security measures to combat theft

17.11

Prime minister: Estonia condemns Polish railway sabotage

12:14

Tartu–Riga express train expected to launch by mid-December

15:57

Cloud services provider's outages disrupting organizations' work in Estonia

12:09

Gallery: First heavy winter snow falls across Estonia

17.11

Even better films aren't keeping young Estonians interested in the movies

13.11

Limp Bizkit's Tallinn concert cancelled

15.11

Estonia to gain billions more than it pays in also from next EU budget

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo