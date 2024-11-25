Estonia to provide €1 million to support climate projects in Ukraine

At the 2024 UN climate conference COP29, it was agreed that the world's wealthiest countries will contribute $300 billion (USD) a year to help developing countries cope with the consequences of climate change. Estonian Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform) said Estonia would channel its contribution of €1 million to Ukraine.

"We have decided that the €1.7 million (After the news broke, the Ministry of Climate's communications department sent a correction stating that the actual amount to be provided is €1 million) that we contribute will go specifically to support environmental and climate projects in Ukraine," Alender explained.

Kristi Klaas, deputy secretary general for green reform at the Estonian Ministry of Climate, said on Vikerraadio's "Uudis+" show that the money would come from the Emissions Trading System. "As a country in the European Union, we have always received the money we need to channel into development cooperation through the Emissions Trading System."

During the conference, Estonia's representatives also met with representatives of Ukraine's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

"They very clearly outlined the needs that the country has at the moment in order to be able to make any big steps towards the European Union. This really concerns both how to draft legislation, so to speak, and also how to actually curb the effects of climate change that are happening on the ground," Klaas said.

Estonia does not need to contribute more than before

At the conference, the U.S. and other wealthy countries agreed to triple their financing to developing countries by 2035. Alender explained that this will not change things for Estonia, which is not classified as a developed country under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), but instead as a country with an economy in transition.

"Estonia has been a voluntary contributor since 1994, when we joined the Climate Convention. We have been considered an emerging economy ever since," Alender said.

Klaas pointed out that the number of contributors has also increased this year. "A historic decision, which has not happened before, is that multilateral development banks will also contribute to this amount. The banks' various programs will help countries implement concrete projects on the ground to mitigate the effects of climate change," said Klaas.

At the same time, it is important for Estonia that the funds for developing countries are channeled to the right places. "All funds must be accounted for when they are requested and also when they are spent. This was also part of the transparency program that we helped negotiate with the Belgian minister," Alender said.

Klaas also pointed out that money is not channeled directly to developing countries in order to ensure transparency.

"In Europe, we are used to the fact that when money is allocated to projects, there is a very clear project outcome, and way to measure that the project actually generated money. In developing countries, this capacity is often lower. That is why this money is never channeled directly to the state budget, but is instead channeled through funds that coordinate climate cooperation, where there are very competent people who have been implementing these types of projects for decades," Klaas explained.

"If we look at today's societies and compare them, there are indeed countries that are no longer developing countries. We are talking here about Singapore, Saudi Arabia or China, which in terms of fairness, so to speak, should be on the side of the countries that contribute to climate finance themselves," Klaas said.

According to Klaas, however, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will not be amended at the moment. "What came out very clearly on the ground is that there was no willingness to open up the Convention to re-agree this list of countries. However, these countries signaled that they are ready to contribute through their multilateral development banks and through voluntary financing."

Alender pointed out that talks with Saudi Arabia have been difficult. "Saudi Arabia was still the most difficult partner at the table during this COP. Their dependency on fossil fuel energy is so great that this work with them will have to continue in the next COPs," Alender said.

However, the situation is improving, Alender said. "For example, a comparison can be made with the United Arab Emirates, the host of last year's COP, where there is already a process of economic diversification and more renewable energy is being introduced. Last year, very good targets were set for the transition to renewable energy," Alender said.

