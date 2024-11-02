Climate ministry denies outside influence in phosphorite mining

Concerns about future phosphorite mining in Lääne-Viru County, its environmental pollution and the speed of progress were discussed at a public meeting on Friday. The Ministry of Climate said nothing will happen for a decade and rebutted fears of foreign influence.

People protesting in support of clean air and water in the region traveled from across Estonia to yesterday's meeting near the Aru-Lõuna limestone quarry, the central location of phosphorite research.

One concern was the suspicion that Estonia might not have full control over decisions regarding its valuable natural resources

"Unfortunately, it certainly seems that way. I believe the decisions were made long ago, and this test drilling is just for show," said Ardi Allikmets, who came to the public meeting in Harjumae.

"Estonia is certainly not free in its decisions; that much is clear. The processes have shown this. Could people who truly represent us make such decisions? Clearly not," said Kertu Luisk, who came to the public meeting from Võru County.

Jaanus Uiga, deputy secretary general for energy and mineral resources, said that Estonia makes decisions about mineral resources independently.

"Estonia is autonomous in its decisions; our natural resources belong to us. However, what we are seeing is global interest and demand for various raw materials that do not originate from China. So, this is an opportunity for us, but certainly not an obligation," he said.

This week Rakvere Council sent its concerns to the ministry, questioning the feasibility of phosphorite mining. It was also emphasized that the current process is too forced.

"This is an extensive, complex issue that should be studied for decades to come. Perhaps then our children and grandchildren will be wiser and more capable, avoiding such irreversible harm to nature," commented Peep Vassiljev, chairman of Rakvere Council.

Uiga said there will be no phosphate mining in Estonia this decade.

"We will not see any mining activities start before 2034, as more thorough studies need to precede it compared to what's currently underway. Right now, these are preliminary studies," he said.

The results of the ongoing phosphorite study should be available by the end of next year.

