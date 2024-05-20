Climate ministry preparing guidelines for future phosphorite mining

News
Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform).
Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Climate is drawing up guidelines that lay out conditions for mining and refining phosphorite in Estonia in the future. A draft will be completed by the summer, the minister said.

"It is at the drafting stage, with officials putting it together. I hope that in the summer we will get to the stage where we can debate it with the public. It could go to Riigikogu in the autumn. It could be debated in Riigikogu in either the autumn or spring season," said Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform).

He said the purpose of the document is to agree on public control over the use of assets.

One goal must be that phosphorite is locally refined, Michal said.

"In my view, as a matter of common sense, there is no other way at all to operate with assets that are of value to ourselves /.../ My message to all kinds of business, including forestry, is that that value remains on the ground," the minister said.

The same is true for phosphate reserves, Michal added. If they are usable, if the research confirms it, then of course the refining, the research, the development must stay in Estonia, he said.

"These benefits and the value added must remain on the ground, because Estonia's future cannot lie in cutting down trees or digging holes," said Michal.

Phosphorite research is currently underway in Estonia under the leadership of the National Geological Survey. The results will be known by the end of 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Center MEP finds lawyers to represent MPEÕK in negotiations with state

16:52

Minister sends 'Robin Hood' redistribution bill to government

16:22

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:55

Entomologist: Volatile spring weather triggers wave of mosquitoes

15:32

'Estronaut' programs selects Estonia's first youth trainee space travelers

14:56

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

14:26

Minister awaiting feedback on criticized economic plan

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

13:25

Street artist: Tallinn's legal graffiti walls provide important opportunities

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

11:47

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

19.05

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

08:02

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

11:52

Analyst: Estonia's economic recovery will be invisible

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo