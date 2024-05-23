Stark Logistics owes tax arrears, Stark Warehousing in name change

East-bound transports company Stark Logistics, which found itself in the spotlight due to the involvement of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik last year, owes 84,000 in unpaid taxes. While Hallik no longer has a stake in Stark Logistics, he owns a part of Stark Warehousing which recently changed its name.

Stark Logistics continued to move goods to Russia after the start of the Ukraine war, with Hallik selling his holding to majority stakeholder Martti Lemendik following Estonia's so-called eastern transports scandal.

Stark Logistics' taxable turnover came to €3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, while the firm had also racked up tax arrears of €84,428.81. The company owed over €78,700 in VAT and around €5,600 in social tax. According to the business register, the arrears were created on May 10.

Because the company has not filed its annual report, and has until June 30 to do so, its 2023 turnover is not known yet, while it came to €13 million and profit to €388,000 in 2022.

Kristjan Kraag, executive manager of Stark Logistics, told Postimees that the logistics sector is struggling in the recession and suppliers going bankrupt or out of business in neighboring countries is not helping matters. Kraag also said that the tax arrears will be handled at the owners' level.

Following the eastern transports scandal, Arvo Hallik sold his stake in Stark Logistics but kept the one he has in Stark Warehousing through his holding company Novaria Consult. Hallik owns Stark Warehousing together with Stark Logistics' majority stakeholder Martti Lemendik who also owns aerosol packagings manufacturer Metaprint, which was also involved in the scandal.

The owners decided to rename Start Warehousing in late April, and the company is now called Tristock OÜ.

Tristock has not filed its 2023 annual report yet either, but had over €171,700 in taxable turnover and six employees by the end of Q1.

Stark Warehousing had a turnover of €332,000 and made a loss of €171,000 between its founding in August 2021 and the end of 2022.

