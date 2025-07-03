Russian transports scandal firm Metaprint turns €10 million net profit

In 2024, Metaprint, an aerosol packaging manufacturer that came under scrutiny in 2023 due to the business activities of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband, saw its sales revenue decrease by 5 percent compared with the previous year. Despite this, the company earned a net profit of €10.4 million on a turnover of €92.9 million.

According to Metaprint's most recent annual report, the company's sales revenue decreased by 5 percent in 2024, falling from €97.5 million to €92.9 million. However, its net profit rose by 11.3 percent, from €9.4 million to €10.4 million.

At the end of the year, the company had over €102 million in retained earnings.

"These results were achieved within existing capacity, reflecting more efficient use of resources and fewer disruptions in the production process. Management views 2024 as a period of strong stability, laying the groundwork for major investments planned in the coming years. The company's profitable operations and strong balance sheet support its upcoming large-scale expansion and modernization plans," the report states.

"The European aerosol packaging market was relatively stable in 2024. The company remains strategically focused on the Northern and Central European markets, where it promises delivery within 14 days from order to arrival. This is a demanding commitment, but it provides a significant competitive edge. We have strengthened our position in Germany, the Benelux countries, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia," the report continues.

The report also reveals a strategic shift in Metaprint's previously announced plan to relocate and significantly expand its factory to Rae Municipality. Instead, the expansion will now take place at the company's existing site on Suur-Sõjamäe tänav in Tallinn.

"This decision was based on geopolitical assessments and logistical considerations, redirecting part of the investment resources originally planned for the Rae facility toward the expansion of Metaprint's sister plant in Germany, construction of which is set to begin in 2025," the company notes.

Sales revenue from outside the European Union dropped by more than €11 million compared with the previous year. In 2023, the company sold €16.7 million worth of products to non-EU countries; in 2024, that figure fell to €5.5 million.

Metaprint came under public scrutiny in the fall of 2023 due to the involvement of then-Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband, Arvo Hallik, in the company Stark Logistics, which continued business activities in Russia during the war in Ukraine. The majority shareholder of Stark Logistics was Metaprint owner Martti Lemendik. Following the scandal, Hallik sold his shares in Stark Logistics back to the company.

At the beginning of April 2024, Metaprint owner Martti Lemendik stated that he had divested the company's Russian subsidiary and ended deliveries to its Russian partner firm.

Most of Metaprint's packaging is used for technical aerosol products, though some is also used in the food and cosmetics industries.

Metaprint, one of Europe's largest aerosol packaging manufacturers, has operated as an independent company since 1995 and currently runs factories in Tallinn and Pärnu.

