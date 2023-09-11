Stark Logistics also moved goods to Russia via Finland

A Stark Logistics truck on the road in Estonia, reportedly en route to the Russian border.
A Stark Logistics truck on the road in Estonia, reportedly en route to the Russian border. Source: Reader submission
The executive manager of Stark Logistics admitted that the company also moved goods to Russia via Finland, giving as the reason lengthy lines at the Narva border crossing.

Kristjan Kraag, executive manager of Stark Logistics, confirmed to ERR that the firm also transported goods to Russia going through Finland.

"The Narva-Ivangorod border crossing lines were so long at the time, with the wait stretching into more than two weeks, which is why goods also moved through Finland," he explained.

Kraag said that the last time the company moved goods through Finland was on August 29, and that Stark Logistics trucks are no longer used to transport goods to Russia.

ERR also asked the executive manager whether any shipments were moved to Finland for construction foams maker Wolf Group, previously known as Krimelte, and whether the firm was Stark's only customer whose goods moved through Finland, but did not receive an answer to these questions.

Kraag also failed to comment on whether Stark Logistics' earlier claim, according to which it has only handled Russia haulage for Metaprint, concerned direct shipments from Estonia to Russia and not goods that moved through Finland.

The manager said in late August that Stark has not had any Russian customers since the start of the war and has only handled transports for AS Metaprint so the Estonian company could wrap up its Russia operations. He also emphasized that Stark Logistics has not moved sanctioned goods or violated any relevant legal acts.

Stark Logistics was put in the spotlight in August as a stake in the company belongs to Arvo Hallik, husband of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and it turned out it had continued business activity in Russia during the Ukraine war. Hallik has since promised to sell his stake and terminate his employment relationship with the company. Data from the business register suggests Hallik still owns his stake at the time of writing.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

