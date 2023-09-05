Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

News
Narva border crossing.
Narva border crossing. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

While it is prohibited to move sanctioned items to Russia and Belarus, such goods are still crossing the eastern border as a result of customs rules violations and special permits issued to companies.

It is allowed to move certain articles from Estonia through Russia to third countries as transit goods. But customs have found cases where goods have remained in Russia. The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) does not maintain detailed statistics on such violations, while it has blocked hundreds of attempts to move sanctioned goods to Russia.

"In cases where we have evidence and we are confident we know the facts, when the same company tries to send goods following the same scheme again, we are obligated to manage and prevent risks. We will either block the shipment or ask the firm to provide additional documentation," said Ants Kutti, head of customs supervision for the eastern border for the MTA.

There is a legal way sanctioned goods are moving to the aggressor states, while such special permits are issued only in isolated cases. Such a special permit has also been issued to Stark Logistics, which lies at the heart of the prime minister's Russia business scandal.

"The sanctioning party has prescribed a transition period for companies that have existing supply contracts, which are usually given three months to perform them," Kutti clarified.

The MTA representative said that companies should observe a kind of ethics code where they avoid participating in business models one of the participants in which might end up violating sanctions.

Over 500 Estonian companies are involved in trade with the aggressor states, according to MTA data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

19:19

Palloson: Additional check revealed Hallik's activity did not pose a threat

19:06

Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

18:51

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

18:45

Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Estonians still ready to help

18:39

Finance minister would freeze state employees' salary fund

18:00

Simson: State aid approval needed to support energy-intensive industries

17:35

Western European Russian LNG imports have risen drastically since war began

17:17

Pärnu-Uulu Via Baltica stretch will be ready ahead of schedule

17:10

Kadri Väling to take over as prosecutor in Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

04.09

Some Tallinn students to attend school in the evening due to lack of space

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: