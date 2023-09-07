Statistics: CPI up 4.6 percent on year to August

Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Estonia rose 4.6 percent on year to August 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

This was the smallest CPI change on year for any month since June 2021, when the figure was 3.8 percent.

Between July and August this year, the CPI rose by 0.5 percent.

Viktoria Trasanov, team lead at Statistics Estonia, said: "Other bigger contributors to the index change were housing-related price changes (down by 9.5 percent) and motor fuels, since gasoline was 6.6 percent cheaper, diesel fuel 9.3 percent cheaper," adding that between August 2022 and August 2023, the CPI was influenced the most by the price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for more than a fourth of the total rise.

In August this year, compared with August 2022, meat and meat products were 14.9 percent dearer, cereals and cereal products 14.6 percent more expensive, dairy products and eggs 10.9 percent costlier and vegetables 6.3 percent more expensive.

Goods were 7.6 percent more expensive and services 0.8 percent cheaper than in August last year.

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia
Change in CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

More detailed information is here, here and here.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

