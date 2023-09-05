Statistics Estonia: Over 11,000 job vacancies in second quarter

In the second quarter of 2023, there were 11,079 job vacancies in Estonia's enterprises, institutions and organizations — 17 percent fewer than in the same quarter last year, Statistics Estonia said Tuesday.

In the second quarter, the overall number of vacant and occupied posts totaled just over 617,000, Statistics Estonia said in a press release. The biggest share of posts were in manufacturing, trade and education, while vacant posts accounted for 1.8 percent of the total.

The number of job vacancies was highest in public administration and defense at 1,775, wholesale and retail trade at 1,499 and education at 1,316 vacant posts.

Eveli Voolens, social statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, highlighted that 40 percent of all job vacancies last quarter were in the public sector.

"The rate of job vacancies was highest in public administration and defense and in professional, scientific and technical activities, and the lowest in agriculture and in construction," Voolens said.

The majority of vacant posts were located in Harju County (81 percent), including Tallinn (72 percent), followed by Tartu County (6.3 percent) and Pärnu County (3.4 percent). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju and Rapla counties and lowest in Põlva and Hiiu counties.

From April through June, a total of 53,849 people were hired and 51,500 people left their jobs. Labor flows are characterized by labor turnover — i.e. the total number of engaged employees and employees who left — which decreased by 9 percent compared with the second quarter of 2022.

"The number of new hires was the highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and administrative and support service activities," Voolens noted. "The number of employees who left their job was highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, and education. 6,341 employees left their job at the initiative of the employer, which accounted for 12 percent of all employees who left work."

To estimate the number of occupied posts and labor turnover, Statistics Estonia utilizes data from the employment register of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA). The quarterly average number of vacant and occupied posts is published as the average of the three month-end figures from each quarter.

Conducted by Statistics Estonia, this statistical activity is commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, the main representative of public interest in these statistics.

--

