Center Party wants committee created to investigate Kallas scandal

The prime minister appearing at the Riigikogu anti-corruption select committee sitting of Monday, September 4, 2023.
The prime minister appearing at the Riigikogu anti-corruption select committee sitting of Monday, September 4, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
On Monday, at the opening of the Riigikogu's fall session, the Center Party group is set to present a draft decision to form an investigative committee with the aim of establishing the details of business operations in Russia conducting by the company connected to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) husband.

According to Center whip Tanel Kiik, at the party's fall seminar in Pärnu, it was decided that the formation of an investigative committee should not be delayed, as Estonia has now been dealing with a serious crisis of confidence and government for a number of weeks.

"The reaction of the public and various opinion surveys clearly shows that the Estonian people expect much more comprehensive explanations from the prime minister as well as political responsibility. Unfortunately, there have been no comprehensive answers to the questions, which in turn has deepened the crisis of confidence further," said Kiik.

Kiik pointed out that an investigative committee has greater powers to accurately determine the facts of the case than the various regular Riigikogu committees. For example, an investigative committee has the right to summon individuals as well as demand data and documents deemed necessary for it to conduct its work.

Among the questions the investigative committee is expected to find answers to are the following:

When did the prime minister find out that that the company connected to her husband was conducting business in Russia?;

 When and by whom was the decision made to draw an end to these connections?;

Were the Estonian security authorities aware of the referred business activity and did they draw the prime minister's attention to the associated risks?;

Under what circumstances and conditions did the prime minister give a total of  €370,000 in loans to her husband's company?;

Was the money lent by the prime minister used to promote business in Russia and did the prime minister also earn any income in interest from the loan?

The committee would also aim to establish conclusions regarding changes in legislation that need to be made in Estonia in order to avoid similar situations, which undermine the country's foreign and security policy, from occurring in the future.

Editor: Michael Cole

Center Party wants committee created to investigate Kallas scandal

