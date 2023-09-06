Ansip: Kallas scandal is most widely reported involving Estonia

News
Andrus Ansip.
Andrus Ansip. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The recent scandal involving the husband of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is the most widely reported international scandal involving Estonia, according to Kallas' party colleague, former prime minister and current MEP Andrus Ansip.

Ansip told ERR that he has some colleagues in the European Parliament, who are aware of the Kallas scandal, while there are probably also others, who know nothing about it. Ansip added that he is uncomfortable talking to his colleagues about the scandal.

"There is no doubt that this is the most internationally reported scandal involving Estonia in history, and that is why there are even a lot of people in our group (the Renew Europe group - ed.), who know the details. I am also sure there are those in our group who have heard nothing about the scandal," Ansip said.

"The people who come to talk about it are the colleagues who already have some kind of preconceptions. Since this is my country and my party, it is difficult for me to explain what happened," he added.

Ansip said that Kaja Kallas' future in politics would largely depend how the current deadlock in the Riigikogu is resolved.

"Brussels did not fail to notice the dysfunctionality of our parliament in the spring. The paralysis of the parliament is considered exceptional in countries with mature democracies, and inevitably, the parliament's incapacity brings reputational damage to the Estonian state and Estonian politicians, who cannot find solutions to problems through parliamentary debate," Ansip said.

He also said it was too early to predict what Kallas' hearing in the European Parliament might be like, should the government put her forward as a candidate for commissioner after the European elections.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

