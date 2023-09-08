Prime Minister's Office refuses to release Kallas statements, loan contract

Even though Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) shared the contract of the loan she provided to her husband's company Novaria Consult with members of a Riigikogu select committee, the Prime Minister's Office refused to share the document and its annexes with daily Postimees. The office also refused to disclose Kallas' tax returns and bank statements on the loan's issue and repayments.

Considering the prime minister's conflicting accounts in the recent eastern money scandal, there is overwhelming public interest in verifying what she has said concerning her income and the loan in question, Postimees wrote in its data request. After ignoring the request for a week, the Prime Minister's Office sent a laconic reply, saying that public information on Kaja Kallas can be found in her economic interests declaration.

Kallas wrote in a social media post where she announced having shared the loan contract with MPs that she has always been honest and transparent regarding her income and declared her economic interests. The PM added that the "witch hunt" for her had exceeded all tolerable limits.

However, the website of the Tax and Customs Board only shows economic interests declarations going back three years.

Kallas has come under widespread criticism and pressure from the opposition, which is calling for the prime minister's resignation, since it came to light in early August that a group of companies with ties to her husband Arvo Hallik has continued doing business in Russia throughout the war. This despite the premier's repeated condemnation of all manner of Russia-oriented business activity. Kallas has maintained that she only learned of these business activities once the press took an interest and that she does not understand what she is being accused of.

The prime minister has granted Hallik's company Novaria Consult two loans in the total sum of €370,000. The Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee is looking into the circumstances on which the loan was granted and asked to see the contract.