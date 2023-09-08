Reform MP: Some party members opposed to Kaja Kallas' continuation

Signe Kivi leaving a Reform Party board meeting convened at the Riigikogu on Friday. September 8, 2023.
Signe Kivi leaving a Reform Party board meeting convened at the Riigikogu on Friday. September 8, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A Reform MP has suggested that there are some within the party who do not support her continuation, either as party leader or as prime minister.

Speaking after a party board meeting Friday, Reform MP Signe Kivi stopped short of saying whether Kallas should resign or not, but noted the delicacy of the situation.

Reform MPs were also present at the meeting.

Kivi said: "I want to emphasize that I have seen, in Kaja, a prime minister who, as a politician, has carried extraordinarily and exceptionally high ethical and moral beliefs. But recently that edifice has been crumbling."

"I am highly worried that this crisis will continue to simmer. I am surviving this on a personal level, but today I am providing further commentary," she added.

ERR's Madis Hindre asked if there were others in the board who thought differently than the majority of Reform's board, ie. that Kallas should remain party leader and prime minister, Kivi said that there were: "Very few, but I think we can let them express their opinion themselves."

"The majority of the participants supported Kaja's continuation as prime minister," she added – a claim Kallas had made herself.

With regard to business activities relating to Russia, the issue at the heart of the current controversy, Kivi said there must be zero tolerance here, lest it become normalized.

Reform holds scheduled leadership and board elections in November – the current board and leader's powers end on November 22. Kallas said Friday that she would be seeking reelection.

Senior Reform members to have spoken on the case include MEP and former prime minister Andrus Ansip, who said that he has been finding conversations on the topic with MEPs from other countries have made him feel uncomfortable, and Jürgen Ligi, former finance minister, who counseled against being guided on whether Kallas should resign or not by those who smell blood in the air.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Radio News, reporter Madis Hindre.

