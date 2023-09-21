Kallas would be only candidate for Reform Party chair this November

Prime Minister and incumbent Kaja Kallas would likely be the only candidate for chair of the coalition Reform Party at its general assembly this November, as her three potential opponents have said that they don't intend to run.

In an appearance on a live ERR online broadcast on Wednesday, Reform parliamentary group member and former minister of education and research Liina Kersna confirmed that she does not intend to run for party chair at the next general assembly.

"I definitely will not be running for Reform Party chair in the next four years," Kersna stressed.

On Thursday, Reform Party board member and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur likewise said that he doesn't intend to run for the party's top spot.

"I've never even considered it," Pevkur told ERR. "I'm doing my current job."

This was also confirmed by fellow party board member and Minister of Climate Kristen Michal as well. Asked whether he intends to run for party chair at November's general assembly, Michal replied, "I have no such plan."

The only potential candidate who has already indicated their interest in running for chair of the Reform Party is its its current leader — Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who has come under criticism in connection with the Russian transport scandal involving her spouse, but who two weeks ago stated that she has the party board's support in running for reelection.

Following a party board meeting on September 8, Kallas said that the board supports her remaining in office as prime minister, and confirmed that she intends to run for reelection as chair at the party's regular elections this fall.

Reform Party Secretary General Timo Suslov told ERR on Thursday that the party's general assembly will likely take place on Saturday, November 18, although the date has not yet been finalized.

According to the statutes of the Reform Party, the party chair is to convene a regular party general assembly at least once a year, providing at least one month's advance notice in doing so. Elected at the general assembly, among others, are the party chair and a board consisting of 13-17 members.

