PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talking to the media from the Riigikogu, Monday, August 28, 2023.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talking to the media from the Riigikogu, Monday, August 28, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said that the Reform Party has many strong politicians who could become prime minister in the future, but for now she will not resign and the party is not seeking a new prime minister.

Kallas said that the Reform Party had not discussed who would succeed her as prime minister if she resigned, as she has repeatedly stated that she will not step down.

"My party currently endorses me as the prime minister. But we also have a lengthy reserve. We have a lot of powerful players; you can see them among the ministers, the members of parliament, and the leaders of local governments. So those who would carry the load, fortunately, are many," she said.

"If the Reform Party does change leadership, whether next year or now, for whatever reason, I believe the key contenders will be the ones we have seen before: Kristen Michal, Hanno Pevkur and, probably, Urmas Klaas," political scientist Tõnis Saarts said.

Kristen Michal is the contender for prime minister most frequently mentioned in the media. Minister of the Environment Michal said that he would endorse Kaja Kallas for prime minister. "Excuse me, but I believe that my position as climate minister of the Republic of Estonia in the administration of Kaja Kallas is more exciting than any other job," he said.

Michal also said that the Reform Party had not discussed a potential candidate for prime minister.

Saarts said that a change of prime minister could happen in the spring, following the elections for the European Parliament. "If the prime minister were to be replaced, Kaja Kallas would presumably move to a prominent position in the European Commission, and the Reform Party would undergo a well-planned leadership transition. However, given that the scandal is still ongoing, we cannot rule out the possibility of unexpected developments," he said.

Saarts said that the prime minister's continuation cannot be ruled out either.

The previous scandal involved financing for the Reform Party in 2012, when Andrus Ansip was prime minister and did not resign. The Reform Party won the 2015 state elections despite the scandal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:12

Climate ministry appoints four new undersecretaries

20:19

PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

19:43

Riigikogu council of elders to discuss parliamentary work after filibuster

19:11

Eesti Gaas raises prices for residential customers in October

19:01

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

18:48

Bank of Estonia economist: No sign of rapid economic recovery ahead

18:12

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

17:47

No government consensus yet on top officials wage freeze

17:13

Estonia to support Slovenia mitigation efforts after devastating flooding

16:42

New Estonian ambassador to India presents credentials

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

13:08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

30.08

Three state high schools open in Tallinn

29.08

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

08:55

Statistics: Estonia's GDP falls 2.9 percent on year to Q2 2023

12:14

Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

30.08

State wants to renew e-Estonia brand

16:30

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: