Reform Party moving to new headquarters

The Reform Party is moving its headquarters from Tallinn's Tõnismägi, where it has been for the last 20 years, to the nearby business building on Endla tänav.

"Yes, it is true that the Reform Party has decided to move. The reason is the expiry of the current lease. We have found better premises for our day-to-day work in the commercial building on Endla tänav," Reform Party Secretary Timo Suslov told ERR.

"The new office is not far from the current one. We are aiming to start work in the new premises on October 1," Suslov said.

Suslov added that the Reform Party's headquarters has been at Tõnismägi 9 for 20 years.

