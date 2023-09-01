Reform Party does not want Kaja Kallas to resign

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) met with her party colleagues on Friday to discuss the situation involving her spouse, Arvo Hallik. The Reform Party opposes her withdrawal from the office.

Reform party leadership and parliamentary faction members held an hour-long online discussion.

"We were able to have a lengthy discussion. No one had the impression that they had unanswered issues. I think sincerity is the most important takeaway from this meeting. I believe the party leadership and political group were reassured that her public statements reflected her knowledge and feelings," Hanno Pevkur, minister of defense and member of the Reform Party leadership, said.

Pevkur said there was no discussion of Kaja Kallas' removal. Karmen Joller said that Kaja Kallas had asked for the group's support.

"She said that she would back any group's decision. However, everyone who spoke today was supportive. They said that they believe in her and are rooting for her, but that she must give explanations and address this situation on her own, as this is a family concern and no one else can do it for her," Joller explained.

Tanel Kiik, chair of the Center Party parliamentary group, said that some questions on business dealings of Kallas' husband in Russia remain unanswered and that the prime minister has been sent questions to which the opposition is waiting for answers.

"Of course, when the Riigikogu resumes its sessions, briefings, and other formats, and if the prime minister is still in office, we will asking the same questions," Kiik said.

Kiik has also proposed establishing an investigation committee, but the coalition does not support this proposal. The prime minister has committed to attending an extraordinary session of the special anti-corruption committee on Monday, at which her assets, income and declarations of interest will be discussed.

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

