Some of Kallas' €350,000 loan to husband invested in Stark Warehousing

News
Kaja Kallas and Arvo Hallik.
Kaja Kallas and Arvo Hallik. Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

A part of a €350,000 loan issued earlier in the year by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) to a company owned by her husband, Arvo Hallik, went towards founding a warehousing company linked to controversy over the continued conducting of business with, and in, Russia, over 18 months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) reports.

As reported by ERR News earlier in the summer, Kallas had loaned Hallik, via his company Novaria Consult, €350,000 for "investment purposes," with Hallik intimating that this in fact involved a residential property to be constructed in Kuusalu, near Tallinn; the prime minister contradicted this in interviews given to the media Monday, stating that Novaria had no business activity relating to construction.

Reports last week that Stark Logistics, a company Hallik had a 24.8 percent stake in, had continued to transport manufactured items to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine which started in February 2022, and in fact down to the present, makes it of public interest whether any of the €350,000 the prime minister loaned to Hallik had been used in financing any of Stark's activities, EPL notes.

Furthermore, Hallik retains a stake in another company, Stark Warehousing, which he co-owns with Martti Lemendik – the owner of Metaprint, whose manufactured products – mostly components which go into the making of aerosol cans – were being transported to Russia by Stark Logistics; Lemendik has a stake in the latter company also.

In response to EPL's inquiries about the loan, Hallik said he had borrowed it via Novaria Consult in order to make various investments, including those to be used in setting up Stark Warehousing.

Hallik via Novaria has a 30 percent stake in Stark Warehousing, which he currently retains, and the prime minister's husband is also a board member of Stark Warehousing, EPL reports.

In short, EPL notes the commonality in ownership of Stark Warehousing, Stark Logistics and AS Metaprint.

Hallik issued a statement Friday noting that he was selling his share in Stark Logistics, adding that, among other things, his company Novaria had made "various financial investments with the help of the loan provided by Kallas, and the rest of the capital – but the content of these investments has never been a topic of mutual conversation."

ERR had asked Hallik Monday if he planned to also forgo his stake in Stark Warehousing, but had not received an answer at the time of writing.

The prime minister said Monday that the Stark Logistics stake had been sold for a peppercorn sum, but would not disclose to the media what that sum was.

The prime minister had been in the forefront, internationally, of calling for a tough line on Russia and its occupation of Ukraine, including the need to disengage from all business with Russian companies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Source: EPL

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:10

Gallery: Tartu Vanemuine Theater's 154th season opens with home cafés day

12:28

Doris Põld: M-voting sure to boost turnout

11:56

Helsinki-Pärnu flight numbers down a third this summer

11:23

EISA wants to boost home loan guarantees fund relating to rural areas

10:58

Jüri Vips gets IndyCar starts for last two races of 2023

10:45

Seven applications received to build offshore wind farms in Gulf of Riga

10:13

Estonian real estate developers increasingly cautious about projects

09:35

Gallery: Estonian government meets to begin discussions on state budget

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

09:12

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:29

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

28.08

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

28.08

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

28.08

Kallas: No confidence motion will clarify exactly what I'm being accused of

28.08

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

28.08

Bolt hits out at parking of its e-scooters on pedestrian traffic islands

28.08

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

28.08

Rail Baltic CEO: Tallinn's wishes also factor in airport tram service halt

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: