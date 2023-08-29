Kallas: ISS did not ask me about haulage to Russia

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said on the "Stuudios on peaminister" radio program that the Internal Security Service (ISS) did not inform her of the Russia-bound transports of her husband's business when she was vetted for state secrets clearance back in spring.

Answering the press' questions on whether Estonian security agencies had warned Kallas of her husband's business risks or whether there had been an oversight on the part of the ISS, Kallas said that legal and moral norms cannot be lumped in together.

"Sanctions are legal norms, with punishments prescribed for any violation. They are illegal and inadmissible. And then there are moral norms, which are more stringent in Estonia compared to other countries – that it is unethical and wrong to do anything in Russia while it is waging war on its neighbor," Kallas said.

The prime minister said that the ISS did not inform her of risks.

"The ISS has said or inferred nothing of the sort to me. Their position is that there have been no illegal activities. I have the highest NATO secrets clearance, meaning that I have been checked every which way. And this is done every time a new government is formed," she said.

Kallas said that she updated her security clearance when the new government took office in spring. Asked whether she was informed of her husband's Russia-bound goods transport, Kallas said no. "Because it has nothing to do with Russia; he has helped an Estonian company leave Russia. The ISS said nothing about it because it is not a red flag," Kallas suggested.

--

