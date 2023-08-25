ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

ISS crest.
ISS crest. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
Information available to the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) suggests that companies with ties to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik have not violated Russia sanctions. The ISS does not wish to provide a moral judgment of the companies' activities.

"The ISS' information suggests that the companies associated with the prime minister's husband have not violated sanctions rules. A so-called JOKK scheme (juriidiliselt on kõik korrektne, or legally everything is correct – ed.) means that there are no grounds on which criminal proceedings could be launched. We do not provide moral judgment," Marta Tuul, press representative for the ISS, said.

ERR online news asked the ISS three questions Friday.

- Has the prime minister been vetted for state secrets access in the last year?

- If so, has she been asked about her husband's business activity, including in Russia?

- If so, what was the ISS' position regarding such activity?

The Internal Security Service (also abbreviated KAPO) said in a written reply that the ISS regularly briefs members of the government, including the PM, of threats associated with Russia and Russian special services to help them avoid becoming targets for blackmail.

Commenting on Kallas' security clearance, the ISS said that the prime minister, as all members of the government and Riigikogu, has access to state secrets based on her position.

"The PM has been vetted for access to NATO and EU secrets and we did not find grounds for denying her clearance. Information collected in the vetting process will not be disclosed."

While ERR also asked the security service when the PM's clearance was last updated, the public broadcaster was told the ISS does not elaborate on who it clears for access and when.

