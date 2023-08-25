Arvo Hallik's company Novaria Consult made a loss last year

News
Stark Logistics truck on its way to the border.
Stark Logistics truck on its way to the border. Source: Reader submission
News

Novaria Consult OÜ, owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' husband Arvo Hallik, made a loss of €17,500 last year, following years of profitable activity.

Hallik is the sole shareholder of Novaria Consult which had still not filed its annual reports for the last three years in June. The reports have since appeared in the Business Register and reveal that the company lost €17,500 at a turnover of €7,200 last year.

It turned out this summer that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas had lent Novaria Consult €350,000, which her husband Arvo Hallik said was for investment purposes.

The annual report reveals that the firm owed €367,437 last year, with the period's interest coming to €8,883.

Novaria Consult reported a turnover of €43,000 and profit of €81,000 in 2021. In 2020, this was €6,750 and €335,000 respectively.

Novaria Consult owns 24.8 percent of Stark Logistics AS, which finds itself at the center of a scandal over haulage to Russia. Hallik on Friday promised to sell his shares and exit from Stark Logistics.

The majority holding in Stark Logistics belongs to Martti Lemendik through Toystor OÜ, who is also the owner of Stark customer Metaprint that has business dealings with Russia. But that is not the only shared business of Hallik and Lemendik as the former also owns 30 percent of Stark Warehousing OÜ the other shareholders of which are KRG Invest, Rio-P and Lemendik's Toystor.

Stark Warehousing was founded in August 2021 to offer warehousing services near Tallinn. It bought the warehousing side of Start Logistics in December of that year.

Stark Warehousing's turnover came to €332,000 and loss to €171,000 between August 2021 and late 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:37

State recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups this fall

25.08

Soviet-era theme park in Sillamäe raises eyebrows

25.08

Ossinovski: Coalition will not fall apart

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

25.08

University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser takes the oath of office

25.08

Doctors worry, but Medicines Agency says drug crisis is unlikely

25.08

Reijo Roos publishes bilingual poetry collection in Estonian, Võro

25.08

Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

25.08

Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

25.08

Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

25.08

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

25.08

Arvo Hallik to sell Stark Logistics shares and retire from company

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide

25.08

Surveys: Majority of respondents in favor of Kaja Kallas' resignation

25.08

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: