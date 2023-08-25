Riigikogu select committee summons Kallas over Stark Logistics scandal

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has been summoned to appear in front of Riigikogu select committees on two occasions next week. On Monday, the PM is expected to comment on presidential office funding, while continuing to do business in Russia during the war is the theme on Tuesday.

The Riigikogu State Budget Control Select Committee will convene to discuss funding for the Office of the President on Monday. PM Kaja Kallas, her head of office Gerrit Mäesalu and a representative of the National Audit Office have been summoned.

While committee chair Urmas Reinsalu first summoned Kallas last week, she sent Reform's Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev in her stead.

On Tuesday, the state budget committee and the Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Select Committee will convene for an extraordinary joint sitting to discuss business activities in Russia during the war. The summoned include Kaja Kallas, Tax and Customs Board Director Raigo Uukkivi, executive manager of Metaprint AS Martti Lemendik, executive manager of Stark Logistics Kristjan Kraag and a representative of the National Audit Office.

The Monday sitting will start at 12 p.m., while the one on Tuesday will kick off at 10 a.m.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

