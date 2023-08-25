Center launches talks for Kaja Kallas no-confidence motion

MPs of the opposition Center Party have decided to engage other Riigikogu forces in talks for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas whose husband's firm has done business in Russia during the Ukraine war.

"Members of the Center Party Riigikogu group find that Kaja Kallas' scandal has seriously hurt Estonia's reputation," Center's chief whip and chairman candidate Tanel Kiik said Friday.

He said that Kallas has been among the most active supporters of Ukraine in Estonia and Europe, repeatedly emphasizing the importance of laying down and complying with sanctions. The PM has also urged companies to find their moral compass.

"Unfortunately, the head of government has not taken her own advice and has failed to convincingly answer the question of whether she was aware of her husband's business activity in Russia," Kiik said.

The Center politician said that several representatives of parties belonging to Kallas' coalition have also voiced criticism, and that talks offer the opportunity to gauge feedback from Reform Party, Eesti 200 and Social Democratic Party MPs.

Kiik pointed out that news of Kallas having lent a company with business activity in Russia nearly €400,000 has reached the international press, which is not doing Estonia's international reputation any favors.

"Based on the explanations she has given so far, Kaja Kallas lacks the moral authority to continue as prime minister," Kiik remarked.

Martin Helme: Security agencies supervision committee must convene

Chairman of the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Martin Helme released a statement Friday where he writes that the prime minister's "Russia business is important, in addition to all the other aspects, from the point of view of security risks for Estonia."

"I propose an extraordinary meeting of the Riigikogu Security Agencies Monitoring Select Committee where it would ask the Internal Security Service (ISS) to provide an assessment of security risks arising from the business activity of PM Kallas and her husband."

The question of whether the prime minister of Estonia or her husband can be blackmailed or her actions influenced from Russia needs a clear and exhaustive answer, Helme said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!