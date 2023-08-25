Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

News
Stark Logistics.
Stark Logistics. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Association of Estonian International Road Carriers (ERAA) has issued Stark Logistics with 60 permits for transport in Russia so far this year. The ERAA issued 245 permits to the company in 2022.

The ERAA is a voluntary association of road transport operators, which, among other things, is responsible for issuing permits to haulage firms.

ERAA board member Ermo Perolainen, told ERR, that the association has issued transport permits to Stark Logistics since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February. Last year, 245 were issued to Stark Logistics, while 60 have been issued this year so far.

"No applications have been submitted for the future," Perolainen added.

According to Perolainen, Kaja Kallas's husband Arvo Hallik has not applied for these permits himself, but he has followed up with ERAA as an authorized person.

This week, ERR revealed that Stark Logistics, a transport company, which is partly owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's husband Arvo Hallik, has continued to operate in Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is despite government criticism of companies doing business with Russia.

On Friday, Hallik made a statement in which he promised to sell his shares in Stark Logistics, resign from the company's supervisory board and terminate his contract as chief financial officer.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Diamond Sky to continue operating Tallinn-Kärdla flight route

17:02

Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

16:58

Local differences could stop ERR channels being shown in Finland

16:54

ISS: Companies with ties to premier's husband have not violated sanctions

16:27

Problems in Finland behind recent electricity price hike

16:13

'Night of the Ancient Bonfires' takes place in Estonia this Saturday

15:58

Tallinn 'Culture Night' festival takes place this Friday

15:56

Riigikogu select committee summons Kallas over Stark Logistics scandal

15:36

Rescue Board's crisis food recipes more than just tinned beans

15:13

Kallas scandal attracts minimal attention from world media

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Stark Logistics: We realize now our actions are immoral in the eyes of many

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: