Stark Logistics has received 60 Russia transport permits so far this year

The Association of Estonian International Road Carriers (ERAA) has issued Stark Logistics with 60 permits for transport in Russia so far this year. The ERAA issued 245 permits to the company in 2022.

The ERAA is a voluntary association of road transport operators, which, among other things, is responsible for issuing permits to haulage firms.

ERAA board member Ermo Perolainen, told ERR, that the association has issued transport permits to Stark Logistics since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last February. Last year, 245 were issued to Stark Logistics, while 60 have been issued this year so far.

"No applications have been submitted for the future," Perolainen added.

According to Perolainen, Kaja Kallas's husband Arvo Hallik has not applied for these permits himself, but he has followed up with ERAA as an authorized person.

This week, ERR revealed that Stark Logistics, a transport company, which is partly owned by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas's husband Arvo Hallik, has continued to operate in Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is despite government criticism of companies doing business with Russia.

On Friday, Hallik made a statement in which he promised to sell his shares in Stark Logistics, resign from the company's supervisory board and terminate his contract as chief financial officer.

