Ligi: ISS to report on Stark Logistics to the Riigikogu committee next week

News
Jürgen Ligi.
Jürgen Ligi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Jürgen Ligi (Reform), chair of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee at the Riigikogu, said that ISS will prepare a report for the committee on how they evaluate the prime minister's husband's business activities in Russia by next week.

"They will have to provide this evaluation to the committee next week. What is their current response and position on their own actions? They will give us some kind of briefing within a week," Ligi told ERR.

Despite the meeting's secrecy, the commission will do its best to prepare a summary for the public, he added.

Ligi said that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) cannot be expected to intervene in cases where there is no evidence of unlawful conduct. "It goes without saying that people have the freedom to engage in any activity, which is not illegal. We cannot demand more from the ISS."

"So the ISS does not do background checks on people's families, just in case," he said. "There has to be a compelling reason to investigate a person. And it is not sufficient that they are someone's spouse."

Ligi also said that he sees no need to change any laws because of the current scandal.

Stark Logistics, owned by the husband of the prime minister, Arvo Hallik, has come under public scrutiny for continuing to do business in Russia during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AS Metaprint is a client of Stark Logistics, and its owner, Martti Lemendik, is also the company's dominant shareholder.

The Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee is a Riigikogu committee that oversees the activities of security authorities and surveillance agencies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

23:06

Estonian contemporary performing arts festival starts on September 4

21:37

EPL: Metaprint client — Russian oligarch under sanctions in Ukraine, Poland

20:12

Center wants to setup a committee to investigate PM Kallas' Russia scandal

19:06

Ligi: ISS to report on Stark Logistics to the Riigikogu committee next week

18:26

Estonian Lutheran Church removes Jaan Tammsalu from his teaching position

17:52

Spanish air defenses to remain in Estonia longer

17:41

Spontaneous anchorage in Estonian waters could pose environmental threat

17:07

Reform members try to block extraordinary joint select committee sitting Updated

16:59

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

16:55

Daily: Stray dog originally spotted in Pärnu turns up in Lääne-Viru County

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:59

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

09:12

FSA fines LHV Pank close to €1 million

07:57

Some of Kallas' €350,000 loan to husband invested in Stark Warehousing

28.08

Kallas: No confidence motion will clarify exactly what I'm being accused of

08:49

Newspaper editorials: Kaja Kallas is undermining Estonian democracy

13:21

Estonian PM's husband Arvo Hallik not to divest from Stark Warehousing

15:58

Kallas: ISS did not ask me about haulage to Russia

28.08

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: