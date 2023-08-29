Ligi: ISS to report on Stark Logistics to the Riigikogu committee next week

Jürgen Ligi (Reform), chair of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee at the Riigikogu, said that ISS will prepare a report for the committee on how they evaluate the prime minister's husband's business activities in Russia by next week.

"They will have to provide this evaluation to the committee next week. What is their current response and position on their own actions? They will give us some kind of briefing within a week," Ligi told ERR.

Despite the meeting's secrecy, the commission will do its best to prepare a summary for the public, he added.

Ligi said that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) cannot be expected to intervene in cases where there is no evidence of unlawful conduct. "It goes without saying that people have the freedom to engage in any activity, which is not illegal. We cannot demand more from the ISS."

"So the ISS does not do background checks on people's families, just in case," he said. "There has to be a compelling reason to investigate a person. And it is not sufficient that they are someone's spouse."

Ligi also said that he sees no need to change any laws because of the current scandal.

Stark Logistics, owned by the husband of the prime minister, Arvo Hallik, has come under public scrutiny for continuing to do business in Russia during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. AS Metaprint is a client of Stark Logistics, and its owner, Martti Lemendik, is also the company's dominant shareholder.

The Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee is a Riigikogu committee that oversees the activities of security authorities and surveillance agencies.

