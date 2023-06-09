Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

News
Arvo Hallik with Kaja Kallas, on the occasion of the Swedish royal visit to Estonia, in May this year.
Arvo Hallik with Kaja Kallas, on the occasion of the Swedish royal visit to Estonia, in May this year. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to a declaration of economic interests, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) lent €350,000 to her husband's firm. The company's main operation is in investments, the husband, Arvo Hallik, says, though ERR reports the funds are to be used to build a house.

Kallas declaration to the Tax and Customs Board (EMTA) reveals that she has lent €350,000 to Novaria Consult, Hallik's company.

According to the commercial register, Novaria Consult provides financial services.

Hallik himself told ERR that Novaria Consult is a holding company whose main activity relates to in financial instruments, and to holdings. 

Hallik said that, together with his wife, the prime minister, he has invested in several firms via Novaria.

Hallik said: "When the money is sitting there, would still try to put it to work; this is just a matter of logic. /.../ We haven't taken any crazy risks, for instance Bitcoin risk, with these funds. We hold investments in various companies, some of which are closed [information], though some of it is also public – for instance we are shareholders in BaltCap, though the stake is not a very large one."

BaltCap is a private equity and venture capital firm.

Halliku conceded that €350,000 might seem like a substantial sum to be lending to a private person, but given it is being invested together with the spouse, there is nothing extraordinary in and of itself, he said.

Now, according to him, the investments have to be put to work in reverse, so to speak, or made liquid, because they are building a new house in Kuusalu municipality.

Prior investments are now having to be put to work in reverse, as it were, in other words made liquid, Hallik said, in order to build the new house – which will be located in Kuusalu Rural Municipality, which lies to the East of Tallinn.

"The house construction is starting, so we put together the funds, most of which go into that. We have been working towards this for three years. So far, the design process has been ongoing for a long period; now comes the interesting part, the building, which is underway, so we should already start to see results this summer," he went on.

Pledges to complete financial reports

Novaria Consult itself has not filed annual financial reports for the last three years, ERR reports.

The last dates from 2019, when the company's reported profit for the financial year stood at €103,000.

Hallik says he pledges the outstanding reports for the three years will be submitted in the near future.

"Because this is being done with a company which does not have bank loan liabilities and does not have any other stakeholders, this has not been done, alongside other actions. I am fully aware of this, and I will likely file the reports in the commercial register next week," he went on.

Hallik is sole shareholder of Novaria Consult. The company itself owns a 24.8 percent stake in Stark Logistics AS and a 30 percent stake in Stark Warehousing OÜ.

Hallik and Kallas married in September 2018. Hallik has remained relatively out of the limelight during that time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:28

Foreign Minister hits head of Russian Orthodox church with entry ban

15:22

Some Tallinn and Ida-Viru County vocational schools still teach in Russian

15:06

Kaja Kallas lent husband €350,000 for investment purposes

14:51

Researcher: Flooding in Kakhovka could spread Chernobyl contamination

14:20

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

13:39

Lääneranna municipality remains firm on schools closure

13:11

EKRE and Isamaa each electing next party chairs on Saturday

13:10

Lennart Meri's official car to be displayed at Estonian War Museum

12:12

Regional minister: Islands may also need special representative in future

12:11

Politicians: Exact person to be next NATO secretary general not main issue

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.06

Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

06.06

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

08.06

Government confirms Estonia will not participate in EXPO 2025

08.06

Spike in Russian GPS interference hit Estonia in early June

07.06

Survey: Less than a third of Russian residents in Estonia identify as such

07.06

Elron introduces new passenger regulations for travel on Estonian trains

08.06

Criminal proceedings brought against Olerex on suspicion of bio-fuel fraud

08.06

Jewish group suspends membership of Estonia's national minority council Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: