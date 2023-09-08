Kaja Kallas to run for Reform Party chair again this fall

News
The Reform Party board convened on Friday. September 8, 2023.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says that the Reform Party board supports her remaining in office as prime minister, and confirmed Friday that she intends to run for reelection as chair at the party's regular elections this fall.

Following the party board's meeting on Friday, Kallas said that because the scandal that has hit her is a matter that affects her personally, she has often been emotional in recent public communication, but that she's now trying to improve her public appearance.

"The main complaint lies largely in the fact that my communication is bad; I am trying to improve this communication and do better," Kallas told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" Friday afternoon.

"Well, you yourselves know very well; you've interviewed me every day," she continued. "One day it's better, the next day it's worse. I'm not an actor, and this is a matter that affects me personally. That's why I'm often emotional, and perhaps expressing my views in such a way that it feels different somehow, but we'll try harder."

According to Kallas, the Reform Party board supports her remaining in office as head of the Estonian government.

"The board supports my continuing as prime minister," she said. "We discussed the situation; I was able to answer questions. Of course this has caused many people a great deal of distress."

She said she doesn't believe that her resignation as prime minister would help resolve the deadlock in the Riigikogu either, where opposition parties are obstructing the work of the parliament.

Kallas noted that as her term as chair of the Reform Party is set to end this fall, she intends to run for re-election as chair of the current senior coalition party.

"Yes, I'll be running," she confirmed.

Scandal broke two weeks ago

Prime Minister and coalition Reform Party chair Kaja Kallas was hit with a scandal that began to unfold when ERR first broke the news on August 23 that a transport company partly owned by her husband Arvo Hallik has continued doing business in Russia even after the latter launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February.

Kallas has maintained throughout the scandal that she and Hallik did not talk business at home, and that she had not been up to speed on her husband's business activities until recently.

She has been a fierce advocate at both the national and international levels of supporting Ukraine and cutting business ties with Russia, even urging state-owned businesses to do so.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:30

Jüri Ratas to resume doctoral studies and lecture at Tallinn Unversity

15:44

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

15:23

Kaja Kallas to run for Reform Party chair again this fall

15:20

Association symbolically hands Riigikogu speaker petition opposing car tax

14:40

Gallery: Natural history museum exhibition teaches visitors about mushrooms

14:00

New school year brings changes to Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav traffic system

13:13

Topical satire: The 2023 closed partnership conference

12:45

KUMU to screen Ukrainian movie in Tallinn next Tuesday Updated

12:44

Coop Bank: Customer demand would boost interest rates on demand deposits

12:01

€1.5 billion paid out from second pillar following pension reform

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

07.09

Ussisõnad exercise brings reservists to streets of Tallinn

08:59

Estonian PM: Finland key to shutting down Russia trade

07.09

Tallinn opposition files mayor no-confidence motion

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

07.09

SEB plans to pay interest on demand deposits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: