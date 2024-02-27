Estonian-registered firm sanctioned by US

An Estonian-registered company was included in the latest United States sanctions list released last Friday, daily Postimees reports , on the grounds that its activities are beneficial to the Russian war machine.

The US Treasury has named Gold Solution OU on its sanctions list, on the grounds that the company has been transporting European-origin work benches and spare parts to a Russian firm, Pumori Northwest, as well as to other sellers of metalworking machinery, all of which one way or another can be supporting Russia's efforts in its military subjugation of Ukraine.

The treasury department announcement reads: "Gold Solution was included in the sanctions package for materially assisting, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support, or goods or services to or in support of Pumori Northwest."

Meanwhile the Estonian Business Register data shows Gold Solution OU, established in 2008, is engaged in transportation and storage and registered on Mahtra Street in Lasnamäe, is owned by Jelena Jakimcuk and Ilja Jakimcuks, who are also both board members, and reported a 2022 sales revenue of €1.97, and a profit of €205,915.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department last week added nearly 300 individuals to the list of sanctions against Russia, and the US Department of Commerce added more than 90 companies to the list – including firms from Serbia, the UAE, China, Kyrgyzstan, Liechtenstein, and Finland.

