Experts do not think Russia will take revenge for confiscating frozen assets

Estonia's foreign policy experts believe Russia will not deploy special countermeasures against Estonia if the country confiscates Russian assets to give to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a discussion was held by the Riigikogu's Constitutional Committee about using frozen assets with MPs and foreign policy experts.

Varro Vooglaid (EKRE) asked Rosin if Estonia moving first and without European Union member states could be dangerous and leave the country open to attacks. "Shouldn't the European Union still act as one here?" he said.

Kaupo Rosin, director general of the Foreign Intelligence Service, did not see a problem.

"Since Russia has chosen confrontation with the West as a whole, its actions towards the Baltic States are not distinctive here. We are an adversary for it either way. We don't see that this will influence the situation in one direction or the other," he said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said Estonia acts in its own interests and the confiscation of Russian assets falls into this category as it helps pressure Russia and its leadership and helps Ukraine win the war and later recover from it.

If Estonia's initiative becomes law and can be implemented then it will probably not be the first, he said, pointing out the speed with which the G7 and the EU are proceeding with the issue.

Indrek Kannik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), said Estonia's steps would not change Moscow's behavior.

Erki Kodar, undersecretary for Legal and Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressed that Estonia must set an example.

Estonia's Permanent Representative of Estonian to the EU Ambassador Aivo Orav said common solutions in the EU do not come along by themselves, someone has to lead the way.

If Estonia shows with its actions that it is possible to create a legally watertight mechanism for the transfer of Russian confiscated assets, then there is greater certainty that other countries will follow, he said. This will allow them to point to Estonia as an example.

Kristi Raik, ICDS deputy director, recalled that Estonia has also been the initiator of several other activities related to supporting Ukraine in the European Union and has thus gained international recognition and influence.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!