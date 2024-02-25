X

Katrin Juhandi appointed government office EU Affairs chief

News
Katrin Juhandi.
Katrin Juhandi. Source: Government Office.
News

Katrin Juhandi has been appointed new Director for EU Affairs at the Government Office (Riigikantselei), having emerged at the front of the pack in a public competitive process organized by the Top Civil Service Excellence Center.

The Director for EU Affairs at the Government Office leads the work of the EU Secretariat, the central unit for the coordination of Estonia's EU policy, while the director advises the prime minister on EU matters, and oversees Estonia's EU-related actions across government agencies.

Juhandi, pictured, says that Estonia's work within the EU has been consistent, noting that "We have done everything we can to ensure continued support among all Member States for Ukraine in the war for its freedom, on top of which the European Union decided to launch accession negotiations with the country."

"Here in Estonia we understand very well how our help and Ukraine's success also affect the security of the EU," Juhandi continued, according to a government office press release.

With the current EU budget period reaching the halfway point in 2024, Juhandi says that preparations must be made in earnest for negotiations for the next period, to guarantee that EU funds will contribute to Estonia's development in the optimal way.

"We are also busy preparing for the enlargement of the union so that we are ready to welcome new member states," Juhandi added.

State Secretary Taimar Peterkop inaugurated the competitive process for the post of Director for EU Affairs in December last year, and applicants were whittled down to a shortlist of two for the final round of this process.

Top civil servants in Estonia are appointed to five-year terms.

Juhandi has worked at the Government Office since 2009 and for the past six years she has been Deputy Director for EU Affairs, helping to shape and implement Estonia's EU policy. Prior to that she worked at the Permanent Representation of Estonia to the EU in Brussels.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

