Läänemets: Don't think that Russian hybrid ops in Estonia end with the suspects currently detained

While Russia's security organs have failed to cause too much alarm in Estonia by engaging in acts of vandalism on vehicles and also memorials, this should not be taken to mean that similar activities will not occur again in future, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) says.

Läänemets is not only, as interior minister, responsible for the situation regarding Estonia's internal security and dealing with hostile acts committed by agents of a foreign power, but was himself the victim of one such incident.

The Internal Security Service (ISS), known in Estonian as the Kapo, announced Tuesday that, based on information amassed in the course of criminal proceedings, Russia's security services have been coordinating a hybrid operation against Estonia's security.

This operation includes the activities carried out by those suspects currently detained.

While smashing the windows of a family car is hardly a sophisticated action, recruiting willing volunteers inside Estonia has not proven difficult for the FSB and/or other Russian security organs.

Speaking to ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade," Läänemets said that the intention on the part of Russia's security services is to sow fear and discord, both in Estonia and elsewhere.

"This is the goal of the Russian secret services and also that of Russia as a whole: To destabilize Estonian society and sow fear.

"Russia has dedicated units to carry out such operations. Estonia is not the only place where this has happened. It happens in the other Baltic states, and elsewhere ", the minister went on.

It should not be assumed that an incident like this will not recur, he added.

With that in mind, the operation has failed in its aims.

"We are not alarmed," the minister went on.

"They have attained some kind of proportion of the goal they wanted. But I don't think it is necessary to think that that will somehow lead to the end these activities. Taking into consideration the security situation, and that Estonia is today one of the most vocal supporters and battles for Ukraine, plus, when you think about it, in my opinion there is also a prevailing political consensus in Estonia whereby we must not stop as things are; we must do everything to halt Russia and to fight back, as it can obviously be assumed that one way or another, action will be taken."

Läänemets said that the Russian security services had recruited and made contact with the suspects online, meaning anyone else approached with similar proposals should notify the ISS immediately, "as, sooner or later, these people will be caught in just the same way as those who engage in espionage are. Sooner or later, people who act against the Estonian state will also be arrested," Läänemets went on.

The ISS suspicion relates to individuals who vandalized Läänemets car and also a vehicle belonging to a Delfi journalist, while some detainees are also suspected of defacing monuments, such as the memorial plaque to Alfons Rebane (1908-1976), the most highly decorated Estonian military officer during World War Two.

As for why the latter object was targeted, Läänemets surmised that this would have provoked more reaction than might have been in the case with other actions, adding that this could then created a cycle of counter-reaction to the reaction in Estonia, leading to further conflict.

"It is vital for us that we thinkg though all these issues calmly and thoroughly investigate them. We take this very seriously, as it constitutes the interference of one country in the security of another sovereign nation, and the security of the people of that other country."

Since the detained have not yet been charged, what potential penalty they will be subject to is not yet known Läänemets, under whose ministry's aegis the ISS and the Police and Border Guard Board falls, added.

On the other hand, a crime against the state, ie. treason if the culprits are Estonian citizens, would be met with one of the harsher penalties the criminal code allows for.

"This is because you are planning to undermine the most important thing for the people of Estonia, namely our freedom. This is one area where the state does not take things lightly," the minister went on.

As for any future incidents, one area where things have remained comparatively placid is Estonia's eastern border, the minister noted, even as some neighboring countries have seen greater disruption, for instance with the forced migrant crisis fomented by the regimes in Russia and Belarus.

"We have to be prepared for everything and, as far as is humanly possible, we will indeed prepare for everything," he added.

