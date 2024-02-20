Riigikogu condemns Russia for deporting Ukrainian children

The Riigikogu on Tuesday adopted a statement condemning the "deliberate and systematic deportation" of children from Ukraine by Russia and Belarus. MPs demand the release of the deported children and their safe return to Ukraine.

Seventy-nine members of the Riigikogu supported the passing of the Statement of the Riigikogu "On Returning to Ukraine the Children Deported by Russia" (375 AE), submitted by 79 members of the Riigikogu.

In the statement, the Riigikogu points out that the deliberate and systematic deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia and Belarus is a war crime and genocide under international law.

MPs said Russia and Belarus' aim is to destroy the Ukrainian nation and identity by killing, wounding, traumatizing and relocating Ukrainian children.

During the war of aggression started by the Russian Federation in 2014, hundreds of thousands of children have been taken from the territories of Ukraine to Russia.

"The Riigikogu strongly condemns the deliberate and systematic deportation of children from Ukraine by Russia and Belarus in violation of international law, as well as Russia's decision to grant citizenship to Ukrainian children under a simplified procedure, with the aim of forcibly changing their identity and assimilating them into Russia's society," the Statement says.

The Riigikogu demands that Russia and Belarus release the children deported from Ukraine and ensure their safe return to Ukraine, and calls on all states to assist in the return to Ukraine of the children deported to Russia and Belarus and to cooperate in this effort.

The Riigikogu also expressed support for the 10-point peace plan proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

