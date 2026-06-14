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Margus Tsahkna: The evil behind the June deportation has not disappeared

Opinion
Margus Tsahkna.
Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Opinion

History teaches us that crimes left unpunished give rise to new crimes, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on the 85th anniversary of the June deportation of Estonians to Siberia by the USSR.

Today, we commemorate all those whose doors were met with a knock 85 years ago that would change their lives forever. 

In the early hours of June 14, 1941, the Soviet regime deported approximately 10,000 people from Estonia to Siberia, including women, children, and the elderly, whose lives were brutally disrupted. Across the Baltic States, this crime affected tens of thousands of people who were torn from their homes, families, and way of life.

The mass deportations carried out by the Soviet regime were among its gravest crimes and left a lasting mark on nearly every family in Estonia. Although several generations have passed, we continue to preserve the memory of those who were deported and of the crimes committed by the Soviet Union.

Unfortunately, the same evil that sent tens of thousands of people to Siberia in 1941 has not disappeared today. Russia continues its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, destroying cities, terrorising civilians, and deporting children. More than 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transferred under Russian control, depriving them of their childhood, their homes, their families, and often their very identity.

History teaches us that crimes left unpunished give rise to new crimes. To this day, no responsibility has been taken for the Soviet occupation and deportations. It is the responsibility of the international community to ensure that Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the crimes committed there do not go unpunished.

Estonia is actively working to ensure that all deported Ukrainian children are returned home and that those responsible for Russia's aggression are brought before a special tribunal. Only accountability can prevent such tragedies from being repeated.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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