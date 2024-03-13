X

Estonia to deploy one EDF member to EU Red Sea maritime security operation

News
EDF conscripts' boots.
EDF conscripts' boots. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
News

Estonia intends to participate in the European Union's Operation ASPIDES, a defensive maritime security operation of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) in which member states' warships will guard trade routes on the Red Sea.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) confirmed to ERR that Estonia intends to deploy one Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) servicemember to the operation.

"Our plan is to be aboard an Italian vessel," Pevkur explained. "Who exactly is going will be determined soon, in cooperation with the EDF. It's possible that it will be a staff officer non-commissioned officer (NCO)."

According to the minister, it likewise isn't yet clear precisely what role this person will be playing; that will depend on international agreements.

"But yes, considering we're also present in Iraq, our contribution to the EU's Red Sea mission will be no more than one sevicemember," he said.

EUNAVFOR Operation ASPIDES is an EU defensive maritime security operation under the EU Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Aili Vahtla

